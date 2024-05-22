MTG Modern Horizons 3 Esper Commander doubles equipment and counters 

Modern Horizons 3 may have been designed around the Modern format, but the set is packed full of excellent new Commanders like Arna Kennerüd, Skycaptain.

This Esper Commander focuses less on control and more on arming up your Creatures and doubling the resources and Enchantments you equip them with.

Arna Kennerüd, Skycaptain was announced as part of the Modern Horizons 3 debut stream aftershow, and is easily one of the highlights of Modern Horizons 3’s early official reveals.

WotC

With a mana value of 3WUG, Arna Kennerüd requires a few turns of setup before you can make the most of her. Thankfully, this Commander benefits from already having a well-prepared field in order to start benefiting from her triggered abilities.

Packing both Flying and Lifelink, Arna Kennerüd, Skycaptain will immediately contribute to your survivability and get in some good chunks of damage on opponents to boot.

This card is also a tricky proposition for opponents to remove as its ward cost requires discarding a card in order to target it in the first place.

The real star of the show here is Arna Kennerüd’s boost to Creatures equipped permanents and counters attached. Whenever your Modified Creatures attack, the counters will be doubled, leading to exponential gains in power, and nontoken permanents will be doubled up. Through this ability, even a vanilla 1/1 token can soon grow into a serious menace to opponents.

While a subset of MTG fans are unhappy with Modern Horizons 3 being encroached on by cards designed for Commander, players engaged with the extremely popular casual format are extremely happy with Arna Kennerüd’s announcement.

Arna Kennerüd looks to fill an excellent new niche for Esper Commanders. While the lack of green mana somewhat clips the wings of the card’s token production, its equipment doubling combined with power-boosting capabilities should be enough to front an impressive attacking force.