MTG Modern Horizons 3 card gives Phyrexian fans something to cheer about

Argent Dais is a Phyrexian-themed card from Modern Horizons 3 that would have been right at home in the All Will Be One set, showing off the grandeur and glory of Elesh Norn’s domain as well as its inherent horror.

MTG players aren’t likely to see much of the Phyrexians again any time soon. The would-be multiversal conquerors and successors to Yawgmoth’s dominion finally fell to the amassed might of MTG’s heroes at the conclusion of March of the Machine.

Still, thanks to Modern Horizons 3 not being limited to focusing on MTG’s linear timeline, the set can bid a fond farewell (for now) to the Phyrexians via the Argent Dais card.

WotC

Argent Dais costs 1W to cost, and brings back the oil counter mechanic used to great effect in Phyrexia: All Will Be One. This card rewards attacking with multiple Creatures – including the multitude of tokens that white mana is often known for – by generating an oil counter.

These oil counters can be used to literally fuel complementary effects from All Will Be One, but the card has an in-built use for them too. By paying two generic mana and removing two oil counters, Argent Dais’ controller can exile another nonland permanent and have that permanent’s owner draw two cards.

While the cost of two oil counters may seem frustrating, Argent Dais can generate those counters much more quickly than it appears at first glance. As pointed out by Reddit user mistercimba:

“Also triggers when opponent attacks. Very interesting card.”

Argent Dais is cheap to cast and has flexibility in its uses. The removal can be a great way to take a big hitter or confounding combo piece off the board. Additionally, it works as a pseudo-sacrifice effect, giving the option to remove one of its controllers’ permanents to give them some card draw when their hand needs restocking.

Even if the Phyrexians will be absent from Magic: The Gathering’s story for the foreseeable future, cards like Argent Dais prove that they’re just too memorable to be gone forever.