Modern Horizons 3 Phyrexian card brings back ability players thought was dead

Exterminator Magmarch is a Phyrexian Construct in Rakdos colors launching with MTG’s Modern Horizons 3 set and is a powerful Artifact Creature with some offbeat abilities.

The horrors of Phyrexia have received an excellent showing in Modern Horizons 3. Understandably, their presence has not been as overwhelming as during the Phyrexian Invasion arc, but these longtime MTG boogeymen have featured on several standout cards like Argent Dais.

Exterminator Magmarch is the final Phyrexian card to be revealed for Modern Horizons 3, and it makes quite an impact. Where Argent Dais focused on the marbled order of Elesh Norn, this card shows off the might of the Praetor Urabrask’s red-mana forges.

Article continues after ad

WotC

Exterminator Magmarch is an Artifact Creature that can be cast for 2BR. While it comes in with respectable 5/3 stats, its real use is its passive ability that boosts spellslinging.

When you cast an Instant or Sorcery that only targets a single nonland permanent an opponent controllers, you may target a single nonland permanent a different opponent controls. When you do, your initial spell is copied and can be cast again at the next target.

Article continues after ad

Exterminator Memnarch is designed with Commander in mind, as its payoff only really comes into play when facing down multiple opponents. Still, with Commander retaining its crown as MTG’s most popular in-person format, this is hardly a disadvantage.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, and somewhat surprisingly, Exterminator Magmarch is also packing the Regenerate ability. While some form of inherent graveyard recursion is always handy on a heavy-hitter that wields black mana, Regenerate is largely considered an outdated mechanic in MTG’s current formats.

While it features an odd blend of abilities, Exterminator Magmarch’s combination of recursion and spell-splitting makes it a fitting farewell to the Phyrexians for now.