Legendary MTG card gets entirely forgotten in YouTuber’s unboxing video

During an unboxing of the new Magic: The Gathering Fallout set, YouTuber and MTG legend Tolarian Community College skipped over one of the best cards ever made.

Tolarian Community College, a YouTube channel run by Brian Lewis, better known as “The Professor”, will regularly host videos where he opens boxes of Magic: The Gathering cards. Dubbed the “Booster Box Game”, he will open boxes of MTG cards to try to pay for another box with the cards opened.

The video is set to the timestamp of the card being opened, 23:56.

It’s a fun watch, with his latest Universes Beyond: Fallout unboxing video managing to beat the $400 value of the Collectors Edition Booster Box.

Article continues after ad

However, eagle-eyed viewers pointed out that The Professor skipped over the scourge of MTG from 2013. In the video, as he’s opening packs, The Professor completely blanks that a piece of MTG royalty has graced his pack.

The card Tarmogoyf has now dropped from its all-time high in 2018 of $90 (based on MTG Goldfish data) to just – at the time of the video – $6.01. Part of the reason is that the card has been reskinned with Fallout’s Deathclaw. However, despite being a legendary card in the game’s history, The Professor wasn’t aware it was even included in the set.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What happened to Tarmogoyf?

Tarmogoyf was simply outclassed by the ever-evolving cards and sets coming to Magic: The Gathering.

Tarmogoyf’s fall isn’t because the card is bad. In the right deck – and format – it’s still lethal as it gains more power as different types of cards are placed in any player’s graveyard during the game. As Magic began to change its ethos around design in some areas, it was simply outpaced and outclassed by a few factors.

Better creatures came along, while cheap removal cards and exiling cards in the graveyard from the game entirely got far easier to access.

Article continues after ad

Essentially, the game evolved and left parts of its legacy to gather dust. We’ve even reported before that certain prints of Tarmogoyf are now cheaper than the free tokens given away in packs and decks.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.