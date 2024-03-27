It’s High Noon for MTG players with new card’s “perfect design”

MTG’s new High Noon card makes the best case we’ve seen yet for the gunslinging Old West world of Thunder Junction.

High Noon is an excellent new Enchantment that has been revealed for Magic: The Gathering’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction set. Effectively simulating a Wild West duel, High Noon allows MTG spellslingers to build the tension and load their best cards into the chamber before letting loose all at once.

High Noon’s main function is restricting the number of spells that players can cast each turn to one. This is a type of control effect that will be familiar to players who favor white mana. But what sets High Noon apart is its secondary effect: the ability to sacrifice itself and deal 5 damage to a target of its controller’s choosing.

High Noon may work fine as an early-game control card, but it shines when paired with one of Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s new mechanics: Plot. Plot allows players to pay an initial cost and exile a card, to be played on a later turn for free.

MTG players over on Reddit were quick to discern High Noon’s intended use and synergy with Plot, and it left them excited to see it in action.

As summed up by Reddit user JMooooooooo:

“With Plot around, I suppose the flavour is that you plot-a-lot while staring down your opponent, then blow it up as a signal and unload everything you had plotted right at their face.”

Reddit Commenter AliasBOT was impressed by High Noon’s mechanics and how well they simulate an Old West-style duel:

“A big mana sink attached to the sac effect means that you’ve got to pick your moment carefully: if you tap out (or close to it) to fire off, you might find yourself outdrawn by whatever instants your opponent has at their trigger finger. Perfect design.”

High Noon will likely see substantial play when Outlaws of Thunder Junction launches on April 19. Given the positive reception to the card so far, it’s likely to be a long-term pick for Boros (red and white mana) decks too.

