Madden 24 Week 3 ratings update: T.J. Watt rises & Josh Allen falls

A star NFL linebacker went up in the Week 3 Madden 24 ratings update, while the cover athlete of the game received yet another downgrade.

With Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season complete, EA Sports officially released the new ratings & roster update for Madden 24.

As always, the ratings have been updated to reflect which players are trending upwards in the league and which athletes are not performing up to their previous overalls.

Here’s a look at which notable players went up and down in the Week 3 ratings update of Madden 24.

Article continues after ad

Electronic Arts

No new players will join the Madden 24 99 Club in this update, but Steelers LB T.J. Watt is inching closer. The five-time Pro Bowler received a +1 OVR increase in the Week 3 Madden 24 ratings update, which puts him at 97 OVR.

Article continues after ad

Watt wasn’t the only defensive player to receive an increase. Raiders LE Maxx Crosby (+1, 95 OVR), Falcons S Jessie Bates III (+1, 94 OVR), Bills S Micah Hyde (+1, 90 OVR), 49ers CB Charavarius Ward (+1, 89 OVR), and linebackers Rashan Gary (+1, 89 OVR) & Danielle Hunter (+1, 88 OVR) also received upgrades.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

On the offensive side of the ball, Dolphins lineman Terron Armstead has been a steady force for a dominant Miami offense thus far. The veteran received a +2 OVR boost up to 93 OVR.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (+1, 90 OVR), Chargers QB Justin Herbert (+2, 90 OVR), Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (+1, 88 OVR), Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa (+2, 87 OVR), and Jaguars HB Travis Etienne Jr. (+2, 86 OVR) were among the other notable offensive player upgrades.

Article continues after ad

As far as notable downgrades are concerned, two star QBs saw reductions in their overalls. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s OVR dropped to 85 OVR, down from his previous overall of 87 after a rough outing in Arizona.

Article continues after ad

Madden 24 cover athlete Josh Allen, meanwhile, received yet another downgrade. Allen’s OVR went down one point to 93 OVR. It’s the second time this year that his overall has been reduced, as he received a downgrade after his Week 1 performance against the Jets.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s Madden 24 coverage.