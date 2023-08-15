Madden 24 players find Superstar Mode strangely absent from early access

Madden 24 kicked off early access today but players are encountering some issues. Namely, Superstar Mode is currently inaccessible for a number of gamers who pre-ordered.

A new year of Madden has gone live as gamers lace up their boots once again. Unfortunately, Madden 24 had the only type of down its players can’t get excited about, servers.

Early access to Madden 24 has been afforded to players who pre-ordered the game’s Deluxe and Ultimate editions. The server outages have frustrated players who paid extra to start ahead of time.

In the process of fixing these issues, devs appear to have shut down a number of the game’s modes including the heavily highlighted Superstar Mode. Players all over social media are complaining about the issue though it seems some have managed to get around it.

How to access Superstar mode in Madden 24

Superstar Mode will appear at the bottom of the main menu in Madden 24 as the third selectable option from the right. While it is not currently appearing for some players due to ongoing server issues, players have managed to access the mode and offered workarounds.

The fix is as simple as completely closing the game and restarting it. Multiple people have reported that doing so will allow access to all game modes despite the server disruption.

EA is currently being dragged by prospective players on Twitter over the issue. This Superstar Mode fix has not worked for all players and some are going as far as to request refunds over the abysmal launch.

“Thank god I got the deluxe version so that I couldn’t connect to the servers and I’m not able to play…” one user sarcastically quipped. “Give me my money back at this point.”

Fans who have been able to get into a Madden 24 match have reported the traditional crop of bugs found early on in annual releases.

This coupled with the server issues and lack of available game modes has caused players to flood Google with 1-star reviews. EA has yet to comment publicly on the launch or given a time frame for the fix.