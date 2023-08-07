Madden 24 community frustrated as MUT changes confirmed

A new Gridiron Notes post on the EA Madden website unveiled tweaks made to MUT for Madden 24. The changes, however, have not gone over well with the community.

With Madden 24 releasing on August 15, EA Sports confirmed new additions and tweaks that will be coming to Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) later on.

The development team confirmed that Competitive Pass will get an adjustment, the MUT economy will not be combined across consoles, and accessibility changes to Champion Sets will now require “ANY Non-BND players of a given OVR, rather than requiring Heroes from that program.”

The MUT community, though, showed frustration towards some of the devs’ other changes.

EA

Madden 24 community split over MUT changes

On August 7, EA Sports revealed its plans for Madden Ultimate Team for Madden 24. In a Gridiron Notes blog post on the EA website, the development team plans to make several notable changes to the game mode.

Among those changes include the addition of a new Live Events hub that will filter out all content unrelated to specific programs, a revamped item catalog, and a change to the Competitive Pass that will have it reset once a season as opposed to once every two weeks. Additionally, MUT Champions will no longer require Tokens for entry.

However, there were some changes — or lack thereof — that didn’t go over well with the community. Namely, a change to the players obtained in the Competitive Pass has some up in arms.

EA confirmed in the blog post that each Competitive Pass will come with two exclusive player items as rewards. Each card will have a regular, non-sellable version and an LTD, sellable version with extra Champion-level ability buckets. However, only the first 1,000 players that reach the level that rewards the player will get the LTD version.

In response, one community member stated on Reddit in regards to the limit, “Needs to be expanded. 1,000 is way too low.” Another bluntly stated, “Congrats to the bots and no lifers.”

Another point of contention is the lack of rewards one can receive just for accruing wins in MUT and MUT Champions.

To prepare for the game’s release, make sure to check out more of Dexerto’s Madden 24 coverage.