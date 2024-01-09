LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest gets price cut on Amazon before retirement

The LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest is arguably one of the must-have Star Wars-inspired LEGO sets for Star Wars fans. Amazon has now discounted this kit by 11%.

LEGO’s Star Wars collection comprises myriad exquisite models. The most sought-after of these are, arguably, those in the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series. The LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest is one of them. In fact, it placed first on our list of the best LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets of all time. It’s no wonder it did.

The LEGO replica of Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin’s gunship features myriad intricate details reminiscent of the original. Of course, the latter was, spoiler alert, destroyed during the Battle of Tython. So why not restore it to its former glory in brick format?

Designed for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up, the 6187-piece set is packed with authentic elements. The brick-built Razor Crest is equipped with a cockpit and enormous engines, both of which are removable to give you a glimpse into the ship’s interior. There are also a couple of side hatches and a hydraulic rear hatch.

The interior features a cargo compartment, replete with a weapons cabinet, and a carbon-freezing chamber. What’s more, the ship has a detachable escape pod.

So, what minifigures are included with this kit? The Mandalorian, The Mythrol, and Kuiil are present. There’s also a Grogu figure, replete with a pram, and a buildable Blurrg figure.

The completed starship measures 10 inches tall, 20 inches wide, and 29 inches nose to tail. The kit’s sheer size, along with its detailed exterior and interior, makes it worthy to be displayed as a centerpiece in your home or office. It’s a must-have set for LEGO Star Wars collectors.

The LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest was one of the LEGO Star Wars sets retiring in 2023. However, it seems this LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series kit is, fortunately, still available. What’s more (and more fortunate), Amazon is offering the LEGO-reimagined The Razor Crest at a discounted price.

So, if you haven’t grabbed it yet, why not do so now? Amazon has cut the price of this kit by 11%.

