LEGO BTS set gets killer deals at Walmart and Amazon

The LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite set featuring mini-figures of the K-pop band is currently 28% off at Walmart for a limited time.

K-pop sensations BTS bring their catchy beats and smooth moves to the world of LEGO. You can recreate the band’s colorful “Dynamite” music video with a 749-brick LEGO Ideas set that includes mini-figures of all seven BTS members. Normally $99.99, Walmart has the set on sale for $71.94.

The set captures the energetic vibe of the Grammy-nominated hit song. Build brick versions of the donut shop, ice cream truck, and other locations from the retro-inspired video. Authentic details like BTS record albums and buildable palm trees set the scene.

The stage lets you pose the included RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook mini-figures however you like.

You can also place them all together and spin the turntable to watch them dance in their signature smooth style. With hand-held mic elements, they are ready to belt out the lyrics to “Dynamite” and other fan favorites.

The set is also available on Amazon at a better-discounted price, but low stock levels are expected to run out quickly.

Save big on LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite set

Amazon

Recreating scenes from the music video and choreography with LEGO bricks is a fun, hands-on activity for BTS Army members and LEGO lovers. It also displays nicely as a collectible item for any K-pop enthusiast. Once completed, the main building measures over 14” wide.

Inside the box, you will find a booklet story of BTS along with tips to guide the build process. This deal on the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite set is only available for a limited time. This is a great deal with nearly $30 off the normal retail price!

