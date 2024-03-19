Get the LEGO Van Gogh Starry Night set for less at Walmart

LEGO Art recreates Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic “The Starry Night” painting in brick form, now back on sale at Walmart.

LEGO helps art lovers and creative hobbyists construct a stunning three-dimensional recreation of Vincent Van Gogh’s most beloved painting using over 2,300 bricks for $19.99 off its regular price.

The set reimagines the Dutch artist’s 1889 work The Starry Night in meticulously detailed LEGO form through specialized building techniques.

You can assemble the iconic landscape of dreamlike swirls depicting the moon, stars, cloud-dotted sky and rolling countryside hills Van Gogh viewed from his asylum room window.

LEGO captures the painter’s signature aesthetic by shaping landscapes and structures brick-by-brick to reflect thick, curving brushstrokes applied rapidly with visible texture. The final model brings the composition to life upon its included display stand or via an integrated wall mount hook ready for hanging immediately.

Walmart

A mini Vincent Van Gogh figure with brush, easel, and paint palette stands ready to bring the scene alive as builders aim to do the same honoring one of history’s most revered creators of all time.

At over a foot wide when completed, builders develop immense pride and satisfaction delivering their own Starry Night replicas worthy of any wall space.

Follow the step-by-step picture instructions or the LEGO Builder app’s intuitive guidance to build this detailed set. Currently available for $19.99 off, the LEGO Art series set makes a perfect activity set for builders of any age seeking challenging construction projects.

