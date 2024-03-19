Assemble the iconic LEGO Batcycle set for 20% less at Amazon

Recreate a 641-piece mechanically detailed version of Batman’s iconic ride from the 2022 movie, now 20% off for a limited time.

LEGO lets Batman fans of all ages build an instantly recognizable icon of justice – the sleek Batcycle straight from the movie.

With over 600 bricks, builders can recreate the Caped Crusader’s swift two-wheeled vehicle, complete with realistic features and a decorative display stand, for 20% off its normal price tag.

Inspired by the 2022 gritty film, the completed model captures the dark intensity of Robert Pattinson’s big screen Dark Knight. However, LEGO Technic’s intricately constructed framework enables key aspects that make the Batcycle feel like the real ride tearing through Gotham City’s streets.

Steer the front wheel to send this dream machine cruising anywhere your imagination desires. Suspension springs soak up obstacles in the vigilante’s way. When not staging escape scenes, a kickstand lets builders neatly park the finished 16-inch motorcycle upright.

Save big on LEGO Technic The Batman Batcycle set

Amazon

Follow step-by-step instructions to assemble the entire functioning replica from scratch. The included app helps visualize the process through 3D model rotation, building progress, and idea inspiration to apply real-world mechanical principles with LEGO systems.

Treat DC enthusiasts, devoted hobbyists, or any LEGO fan to a satisfying project result worth showing off. Snag Batman’s personal ride for the citizens of Gotham for over 20% cheaper for a limited time and expand your LEGO DC collection.

