Zelda movie director says he’s taking inspiration from Studio Ghibli

The Legend of Zelda live-action director Wes Ball admitted that he is looking to draw from the beloved anime flicks of Studio Ghibli when crafting and developing the Zelda adaptation.

In November 2023, it was revealed that a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie was officially in the works, with Maze Runner director Wes Ball attached to the project.

While fans of the beloved Nintendo video game franchise were ecstatic at the news, many were also concerned. Sharing their worries online about how the Nintendo classic would translate on the big screen and in the world of live-action.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ball provided an update on the Zelda movie. Walking through his vision for the movie and expressing how he is aiming to take major inspiration from one of the great anime movie directors, Hayao Miyazaki.

Nintendo The Legend of Zelda is finally getting a live-action film after years of speculation

“It’s going to be awesome,” Ball began. “My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and it is the most important property, I think, that’s untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We’re not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special.”

The director then broke down what he hopes for the movie, adding he plans to create an “awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing. I’ve always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that.”

While discussing the vision behind The Legend of Zelda movie, Ball also revealed that production for the adaptation is well underway. Providing some insight into a potential timeline for the release of the movie.

“We’re working on the script, and whether it’s the next one or not, it’s hard to say exactly,” he explained. “But certainly the plan is, after Apes is done, to have a little bit of a rest for a moment, and then dive into [Zelda] and hopefully give fans what they’re hoping for, and also invite new people in. I think Nintendo’s desire is to introduce people to this world that’s been around for 40 years now.”

Time will tell what The Legend of Zelda movie looks like. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the development process of the film.

