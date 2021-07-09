How to beat Scaldera in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Getting through the Earth Temple in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is only half of the battle – you’ve also got a nasty fight with Scaldera to win as well. Here’s how to beat the Pyroclastic Fiend.

After defeating Ghirahim for the first time in the Skyview Temple, you’d think he’d lay off you for a bit, right? Unfortunately, your encounter only spurs him on to cause more havoc for Link.

When you get to the Earth Temple, the Demon Lord summons the fiery Scaldera to take you out. You’re going to need a good strategy in order to best the lava beast.

Contents:

How to defeat Scaldera in Skyward Sword

It is a good idea to stock up on potions and perhaps a Fairy before your showdown with the rock monster, though, as it can deal some hefty damage if you don’t dodge in time. Scaldera can be beaten easily if you know what you’re doing. The fight has two phases, each with a slightly different strategy, but it is easier than some of the other bosses in the game.

Best strategy for phase one

At the start of the battle, the monster will be on fire. Run up the slope until it cools down and then throw a bomb at it, causing it to roll down. It will eventually open its mouth – quickly throw another bomb, this time into its mouth.

Once it explodes, Scaldera’s eye will be exposed. Attack it relentlessly with your sword until it recovers and then rinse and repeat.

Best strategy for phase two

After enough damage, the Pyroclastic Fiend will use its legs to push itself high above the ground and run to the top of the slope before rolling down; dodge otherwise you’ll sustain damage.

If successful, it will stop and open its mouth again – launch another bomb at it and slash at its eye until it’s dead.

