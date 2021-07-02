How to get the Hylian Shield in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

The Hylian Shield is one of the most recognizable items in the entire The Legend of Zelda series. It is somewhat hidden away in Skyward Sword, though, so you’ll have your work cut out for you to obtain it.

Link is rarely ever seen without his trusty shield and Master Sword. In fact, they play a part in almost every single The Legend of Zelda title – and Skyward Sword is no different.

Despite the Hylian Shield being in the game, getting your hands on it isn’t as easy as you’d think. But if you’re willing to put the work in, it is a mighty reward worth purusing.

Where to find the Hylian Shield in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

To get the shield, you first need to have played through the story until after Link helps out Lanayru. Once you have, return to the Dragon and it’ll have a new mini-game of sorts to play: Lightning Round.

The game tasks the hero with beating previous Boss battles or all of the Silent Realm challenges. For the armor piece, you need to select the former option.

When replaying the Boss fights, you can’t use bottles and you’ll only have items you had on hand when battling them the first time around. You need to win eight rounds in succession before you get the Hylian Shield as a reward. If you die, you start all over again.

Like we said – it’s not easy! They really make you work for it. But if you’re a The Legend of Zelda veteran or simply a completionist who likes getting your hands on everything, it’s definitely worth it for such a sweet reward.

