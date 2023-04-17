Will Zelda be playable in Tears of the Kingdom? Well, we’ve outlined everything we know another whether the Princess will finally take a leading role in the upcoming sequel.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay has wowed fans around the world with its new mechanics and gameplay. While players will undoubtedly be excited to utilize Fuse, Ultrahand, Ascend, and Recall when traversing the world of Hyrule, there’s still one feature fans are curious about – is Zelda playable in Tears of the Kingdom?

Article continues after ad

Having a playable Princess would certainly be a major highlight and would mark the first time Zelda is playable in a mainline title. So, without further ado here’s everything you need to know about whether Zelda is playable in Tears of the Kingdom.

Can you play as Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo has yet to officially reveal whether Zelda will be a playable character in Tears of the Kingdom. Fans have wanted a playable princess for years and a lot of debate was sparked over her minimal appearances in Breath of the Wild.

Article continues after ad

While Zelda has appeared in a variety of spinoff titles like Hyrule Warriors and the much-loved Smash Bros. Series, Princess Zelda has still yet to be a playable character in her own titular title.

So, if Zelda is playable in Tears of the Kingdom, it would mark the first time the princess has had a main role in the series. While information surrounding this eagerly requested feature is fairly light, the latest Tears of the Kingdom trailer did reveal some rather interesting details.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo Zelda could play an integral role in Tears of the Kingdom.

In fact, during the trailer, Zelda herself says the following: “I know why I am here. It’s something only I can do.” While this doesn’t confirm that Zelda will be playable, it does imply that she will play an important role in the sequel.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We even see a brief clip of Zelda looking toward what appears to be a shrine with mechanical cogs. Whether this means Zelda will be playable in certain segments of the game remains to be seen, but she could be used to solve certain puzzles in the same vein that Medli could be controlled in Wind Waker.

Article continues after ad

For now, though, that’s everything we know about whether Zelda will be playable in Tears of the Kingdom. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and updates.

Who is Ganondorf? | All new enemies in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to access sky islands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | What is Ascend in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | Where to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Are there Shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom