Isle of Man Government sponsors new LoL esports team X7 - Dexerto

X7, a relatively new esports organization based on the Isle of Man, has received support from their local government in the form of a sponsorship.

Currently competing in League of Legends, X7 are making a name for themselves in the UKEL — the third-tier of competition for UK players in Riot Games’ MOBA behind the LEC and the UKLC & NLC.

Founded in December 2020 on the Isle of Man, their government has decided to help them continue their growth through financial support. In return, the government has acquired a logo placement on the team’s jersey.

X7 recently made waves in the spring promotion event for the UKEL, qualifying for the main tournament alongside Resolve Academy and Munster Rugby.

The organization has also partnered with corporate firm Amber Gaming to help scale their brand through corporate and accountancy services.

X7 are hoping to see significant growth with the support of their government and Amber Gaming, expanding into new titles and growing their presence online as they represent their island.

We're incredibly excited to announce our sponsorship of the Isle of Man's first professional esports Org, @X7 Esports! Read more: https://t.co/qViJKknClz#esports #isleofman #esportsnews pic.twitter.com/C0jZ5gbKPU — Digital Isle of Man (@DigitalIOM) June 14, 2021

“We continue to show and prove our authenticity and passion for growing esports on the Isle of Man and powering X7 to help them on their journey to compete at the highest level is another example of this,” said Chris Kissack, Isle of Man’s head of esports, who will provide guidance to the org.

“We hope they are the first of many Orgs with Isle of Man connections, whether that’s recruiting future Isle of Man stars or basing themselves here, and we will support them every step of the way.”