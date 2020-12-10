Wild Rift patch 1.1 notes: Darius, Draven & Wukong added, Janna buffs

The new champions keep coming in Wild Rift, with the patch 1.1 update introducing three new ones in Darius, Draven, and Wukong. There’s also a number of changes to Janna, the introduction of Ability Haste, and even more balance updates.

After a successful launch across Europe and most of the West ⁠— excluding North America ⁠— Wild Rift is really ramping up the content.

Between the Battle for the Baron livestream, the Noxian Brotherhood in-game event, and new champions galore, there’s a lot to take in.

Wild Rift patch 1.1 is no different. Three new champions, and a bunch of meta-defining changes have been launched that will change the state of the game ahead of the Season 1 launch in January.

Darius, Draven & Wukong added in Wild Rift patch 1.1

Three new entries from League of Legends will be making their way to Wild Rift in patch 1.1. Noxian brother Darius and Draven are coming, as well as Wukong.

Darius was released as soon as the patch dropped. The fighter excels at snowballing teamfights, executing enemies with his ultimate, tearing teams apart. You can pick him up in the in-game shop, or through the Noxian Brotherhood event.

Draven and Wukong will come later in the patch.

The former is a Marksman who loves being in the spotlight, generating bonus gold for getting kills with his Adoration. Wukong is a brawler’s dream, deceiving enemies with clones before jumping right into the fray.

Janna buffed, Shyvana nerfed in major balance changes

Janna and Shyvana are the two big movers and shakers in terms of pre-existing champions in Wild Rift after patch 1.1. Shyvana’s Flame Breath in Dragon form is being nerfed to do less damage when she transforms, making her less of a menace.

On the flipside, Janna is receiving some buffs after Riot admitted she had “slowly fallen off.” Her base AD is on the up, while her Zephyr and Eye of the Storm abilities are getting bonus damage and shielding respectively.

Tryndamere, Gragas, and Twisted Fate are all getting some buffs, while Alistar is getting a change to his Headbutt. There’s a number of mana regen changes coming through too, mostly nerfs in the early game.

Ability Haste is also being added to Wild Rift. After launching in League of Legends Season 11, Riot has finally transformed all of the mobile items too.

While not identical, check out our Ability Haste guide for more info on exactly how the stat works across both titles.

You can find the full Wild Rift patch 1.1 notes below.

Wild Rift patch 1.1 notes

Champions

Alistar

(2) Headbutt

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10s → 14/12.5/11/9.5s

Gragas

(ULT) Exploding Cask

Travel time: 6 frames → 4 frames

Janna

Base Stats

Attack Damage: 46 → 52

(2) Zephyr

Damage: 55/115/175/235 + 50% AP + 25% MS → 65/125/185/245 + 60% AP + 25% MS

(3) Eye of the Storm

Base shield: 80/130/180/230HP → 90/140/190/240HP

Cooldown: 16/14/12/10s → 13/12/11/10s

Shyvana

(3) Flame Breath

Dragon form damage: 75 + level*5 + 30% AD + 30% AP → 45 + level*5 + 20% AD + 30% AP

Dragon form Scorch damage: 45 + level*5 + 10% AD + 20% AP → 30 + level*4 + 10% AD + 20% AP

Tryndamere

(1) Bloodlust

HP% AD: 0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35 → 0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4

(ULT) Undying Rage

Cooldown: 100/90/80s → 100/85/70s

Twisted Fate

(2) Pick A Card

Card rotate time: 0.7s → 0.6s

Mana Adjustments

Base Mana Adjustments

Ahri – Mana regen: 21 → 18

Alistar – Mana regen: 21 → 18

Amumu – Mana regen: 21 → 18 (2) Despair – Mana per second: 10/10/10/10 → 10/11/12/13 (Ult) Curse of the Sad Mummy – Mana: 100/150/200 → 100/100/100

Ashe – Mana regen: 12 → 9 Mana regen per level: 0.5 → 0.7

Aurelion Sol – Mana regen: 12 → 9

Blitzcrank – Mana regen: 18 → 15

Camille – Mana regen: 18 → 15

Evelynn – Mana regen: 18 → 15

Ezreal – Mana regen: 21 → 9

Fiora – Mana regen: 12 → 9

Fizz – Mana regen: 18 → 15

Graves – Mana regen: 18 → 15

Jax – Mana regen: 15 → 12

Janna – Mana regen: 24 → 21

Jhin – Mana regen: 12 → 9

Jinx – Mana regen: 15 → 12

Kai’Sa – Mana regen: 18 → 15

Lux – Mana regen: 12 → 9

Master Yi – Mana regen: 15 → 12

Nami – Mana regen: 21 → 18

Nasus – Mana regen: 15 → 12

Soraka – Mana regen: 24 → 18

Twisted Fate – Mana regen: 12 → 9 (Ult) Destiny – Mana: 150/150/150 → 100/100/100

Vayne – Mana regen: 12 → 9 (Ult) Final Hour – Mana: 80/80/80 → 100/100/100

Vi – Mana regen: 18 → 15 (Ult) Assault and Battery – Mana: 100/125/150 → 100/100/100

Xin Zhao – Mana regen: 15 → 12

Items

Bramble Vest

Grievous Wounds duration: 1s → 3s

Mortal Reminder

Grievous Wounds duration: 5s → 3s

Thornmail

Grievous Wounds duration: 1s → 3s

Mercury’s Treads

Tenacity: 30% → 35%

Ninja Tabi

Armor: 10 → 15

Auto attack damage reduction: 10% → 15%

Gargoyle Enchant

Health bonus: 40/100% → 65/130%

Fimbulwinter

Passive Cooldown: 10s → 15s

Game Systems

Ability Haste

Similar to League of Legends on PC, we’re replacing Cooldown Reduction with a stat called Ability Haste. Previously, for an ability with a 100 second cooldown, your 31st point of CDR removed 1 more second off its remaining 70 second cooldown. This reduction is more than 1% of its current value which meant each point of CDR became more and more valuable as you stacked it, forcing us to cap it at 40%.

Conversely, every point of Ability Haste allows you to cast abilities 1% more frequently which means it’s a linear increase in power progression as opposed to CDR’s increasing value per point. Because of this, Ability Haste has no cap which should also allow you to flex your build choices to reflect the needs of the situation more as opposed to planning around a limit. To illustrate the concept a bit more, having 100 Ability Haste means you can cast abilities 100% more frequently (double the amount of casts!), but you’re gonna have to really commit to getting 100.

Dragons

Base Burn Damage: 50 true damage per second over 3 seconds → 45 true damage per second over 3 seconds (150 total → 135 total)

Burn Damage per Dragon: Now scales from 45/60/75/90 per 1/2/3/4 Dragon your team has taken (including Elder Dragon itself) (135/180/225/270)

Elder Dragon elemental effect now increases by 50% per dragon taken

150% → 150/200/250/300% per 1/2/3/4 Dragons your team has taken

Smite

Initial charge: Smite’s initial second charge delayed by 10 seconds

Runes

Fleet Footwork

Healing effectiveness: Against minions, the healing effectiveness for ranged champions is reduced to 30%.

Other Notes