Logo
League of Legends

Wild Rift patch 1.1 notes: Darius, Draven & Wukong added, Janna buffs

Published: 10/Dec/2020 3:24

by Andrew Amos
Janna and Wukong in Wild Rift
Riot Games

Share

Wild Rift

The new champions keep coming in Wild Rift, with the patch 1.1 update introducing three new ones in Darius, Draven, and Wukong. There’s also a number of changes to Janna, the introduction of Ability Haste, and even more balance updates.

After a successful launch across Europe and most of the West ⁠— excluding North America ⁠— Wild Rift is really ramping up the content.

Between the Battle for the Baron livestream, the Noxian Brotherhood in-game event, and new champions galore, there’s a lot to take in.

Wild Rift patch 1.1 is no different. Three new champions, and a bunch of meta-defining changes have been launched that will change the state of the game ahead of the Season 1 launch in January.

Draven in League of Legends
Riot Games
Draven is one of three champions coming to Wild Rift in patch 1.1.

Darius, Draven & Wukong added in Wild Rift patch 1.1

Three new entries from League of Legends will be making their way to Wild Rift in patch 1.1. Noxian brother Darius and Draven are coming, as well as Wukong.

Darius was released as soon as the patch dropped. The fighter excels at snowballing teamfights, executing enemies with his ultimate, tearing teams apart. You can pick him up in the in-game shop, or through the Noxian Brotherhood event.

Draven and Wukong will come later in the patch.

The former is a Marksman who loves being in the spotlight, generating bonus gold for getting kills with his Adoration. Wukong is a brawler’s dream, deceiving enemies with clones before jumping right into the fray.

League of Legends
Riot Games
Shyvana has been hit with a damage nerf in the latest Wild Rift update.

Janna buffed, Shyvana nerfed in major balance changes

Janna and Shyvana are the two big movers and shakers in terms of pre-existing champions in Wild Rift after patch 1.1. Shyvana’s Flame Breath in Dragon form is being nerfed to do less damage when she transforms, making her less of a menace.

On the flipside, Janna is receiving some buffs after Riot admitted she had “slowly fallen off.” Her base AD is on the up, while her Zephyr and Eye of the Storm abilities are getting bonus damage and shielding respectively.

Tryndamere, Gragas, and Twisted Fate are all getting some buffs, while Alistar is getting a change to his Headbutt. There’s a number of mana regen changes coming through too, mostly nerfs in the early game.

Ability Haste is also being added to Wild Rift. After launching in League of Legends Season 11, Riot has finally transformed all of the mobile items too.

While not identical, check out our Ability Haste guide for more info on exactly how the stat works across both titles.

Vandal Gragas in League of Legends
Riot Games
Changes to Gragas’ ultimate in Wild Rift patch 1.1 should make it easier to hit.

You can find the full Wild Rift patch 1.1 notes below.

Wild Rift patch 1.1 notes

Champions

Alistar

(2) Headbutt

  • Cooldown: 13/12/11/10s → 14/12.5/11/9.5s

Gragas

(ULT) Exploding Cask

  • Travel time: 6 frames → 4 frames

Janna

Base Stats

  • Attack Damage: 46 → 52

(2) Zephyr

  • Damage: 55/115/175/235 + 50% AP + 25% MS → 65/125/185/245 + 60% AP + 25% MS

(3) Eye of the Storm

  • Base shield: 80/130/180/230HP → 90/140/190/240HP
  • Cooldown: 16/14/12/10s → 13/12/11/10s

Shyvana

(3) Flame Breath

  • Dragon form damage: 75 + level*5 + 30% AD + 30% AP → 45 + level*5 + 20% AD + 30% AP
  • Dragon form Scorch damage: 45 + level*5 + 10% AD + 20% AP → 30 + level*4 + 10% AD + 20% AP

Tryndamere

(1) Bloodlust

  • HP% AD: 0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35 → 0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4

(ULT) Undying Rage

  • Cooldown: 100/90/80s → 100/85/70s

Twisted Fate

(2) Pick A Card

  • Card rotate time: 0.7s → 0.6s

Mana Adjustments

Base Mana Adjustments

  • Ahri – Mana regen: 21 → 18
  • Alistar – Mana regen: 21 → 18
  • Amumu – Mana regen: 21 → 18
    • (2) Despair – Mana per second: 10/10/10/10 → 10/11/12/13
    • (Ult) Curse of the Sad Mummy – Mana: 100/150/200 → 100/100/100
  • Ashe – Mana regen: 12 → 9
    • Mana regen per level: 0.5 → 0.7
  • Aurelion Sol – Mana regen: 12 → 9
  • Blitzcrank – Mana regen: 18 → 15
  • Camille – Mana regen: 18 → 15
  • Evelynn – Mana regen: 18 → 15
  • Ezreal – Mana regen: 21 → 9
  • Fiora – Mana regen: 12 → 9
  • Fizz – Mana regen: 18 → 15
  • Graves – Mana regen: 18 → 15
  • Jax – Mana regen: 15 → 12
  • Janna – Mana regen: 24 → 21
  • Jhin – Mana regen: 12 → 9
  • Jinx – Mana regen: 15 → 12
  • Kai’Sa – Mana regen: 18 → 15
  • Lux – Mana regen: 12 → 9
  • Master Yi – Mana regen: 15 → 12
  • Nami – Mana regen: 21 → 18
  • Nasus – Mana regen: 15 → 12
  • Soraka – Mana regen: 24 → 18
  • Twisted Fate – Mana regen: 12 → 9
    • (Ult) Destiny – Mana: 150/150/150 → 100/100/100
  • Vayne – Mana regen: 12 → 9
    • (Ult) Final Hour – Mana: 80/80/80 → 100/100/100
  • Vi – Mana regen: 18 → 15
    • (Ult) Assault and Battery – Mana: 100/125/150 → 100/100/100
  • Xin Zhao – Mana regen: 15 → 12

Items

Bramble Vest

  • Grievous Wounds duration: 1s → 3s

Mortal Reminder

  • Grievous Wounds duration: 5s → 3s

Thornmail

  • Grievous Wounds duration: 1s → 3s

Mercury’s Treads

  • Tenacity: 30% → 35%

Ninja Tabi

  • Armor: 10 → 15
  • Auto attack damage reduction: 10% → 15%

Gargoyle Enchant

  • Health bonus: 40/100% → 65/130%

Fimbulwinter

  • Passive Cooldown: 10s → 15s

Game Systems

Ability Haste

Similar to League of Legends on PC, we’re replacing Cooldown Reduction with a stat called Ability Haste. Previously, for an ability with a 100 second cooldown, your 31st point of CDR removed 1 more second off its remaining 70 second cooldown. This reduction is more than 1% of its current value which meant each point of CDR became more and more valuable as you stacked it, forcing us to cap it at 40%.

Conversely, every point of Ability Haste allows you to cast abilities 1% more frequently which means it’s a linear increase in power progression as opposed to CDR’s increasing value per point. Because of this, Ability Haste has no cap which should also allow you to flex your build choices to reflect the needs of the situation more as opposed to planning around a limit. To illustrate the concept a bit more, having 100 Ability Haste means you can cast abilities 100% more frequently (double the amount of casts!), but you’re gonna have to really commit to getting 100.

Dragons

  • Base Burn Damage: 50 true damage per second over 3 seconds → 45 true damage per second over 3 seconds (150 total → 135 total)
  • Burn Damage per Dragon: Now scales from 45/60/75/90 per 1/2/3/4 Dragon your team has taken (including Elder Dragon itself) (135/180/225/270)
  • Elder Dragon elemental effect now increases by 50% per dragon taken
    150% → 150/200/250/300% per 1/2/3/4 Dragons your team has taken

Smite

  • Initial charge: Smite’s initial second charge delayed by 10 seconds

Runes

Fleet Footwork

  • Healing effectiveness: Against minions, the healing effectiveness for ranged champions is reduced to 30%.

Other Notes

  • Improved Wild Rift’s matchmaking to lower ping and skill disparity
    Added a limit to gifts sent in one day
  • Lowered AFK penalty timings
  • Chat settings will now default to off until account level 8, when team chat will be available by default. Players can opt in to chat at any time.
  • Emotes now glow in-game. Shiny!
Pokemon

Is a new Pokemon game coming in 2021? Job listings spark speculation

Published: 10/Dec/2020 1:28

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of someone holding Nintendo Switch playing Pokemon.
Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon 25

A flurry of new job listings by The Pokemon Company has fueled speculation that a new game might be coming in 2021. Could it be a mainline RPG from Game Freak?

Having originally released in 1996, the Pokemon franchise is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021. The anticipation has never been higher as fans wonder when a new game will drop.

A new set of job listings has kicked the rumor mill into overdrive that Game Freak could be almost done with a new RPG. Could a new title be dropping sooner than expected?

Promotion for Pokemon 25th anniversary.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The 25th anniversary of the series is happening in 2021.

Is Pokemon getting a new game in 2021?

In December, eagle-eyed fans spotted new job listings from The Pokemon Company. The short-term contracts are for 12 months, and are specifically for localization for Japanese to English. A game’s translation is usually a sign that development is wrapping up so whatever the project is must be far along.

While the type of job listings are fairly common, its led some to believe it a new game, simply by the logic that a remake or remaster of an older title would already have been mostly localized. The Japanese company also posted a listing for localization of marketing materials.

Interestingly, TPC has a history of posting job openings similar to these right before a title is announced. The last one being the 2018 surprise games Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee.

Screenshot of Pokemon Platinum wallpaper.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Could fans finally get a Diamond & Pearl Remake in 2021?

Pokemon leak accounts claim it’s a remake

Not everyone is convinced that it will be a new title. Popular French outlet PokeKalos posted in November that there would be a remake next November instead. “You’re going to have your remake next November, stop complaining,” a rough translation of the tweet read. KeliosFR has previously leaked Nintendo Direct info correctly in the past.

French Pokemon outlet tweet.
Twitter: @KeliosFR
One leaker claims it’s a remake.

In December, the ‘Centro Pokemon Leaks’ account stated their sources lined up with Kelios, and believed a mainline game would also be released in 2021. “We don’t know if the main series game is releasing in November, but we trust Kelios a lot.”

Pokemon Leak account Tweet.
Twitter: @CentroLeaks
Another leaker backed them up.

Given that 2021 is the Pokemon series’ 25th anniversary, it seems a given that we will get a new release in some form. The timing also makes sense. However, it’s unclear whether it will be a new game or a remaster of a classic such as Diamond & Pearl – which many fans desperately want.

What also throws everything up in the air is the potential for another Let’s Go RPG. Of course, take everything with a grain of salt – a job listing does not guarantee we will get a new main release in 2021, although clearly TPC are far along on a project.