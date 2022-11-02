Wild Rift Warwick champion guide: Best builds, ability upgrades & runes

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

With Wild Rift patch 3.4c now live, players are looking to learn more about new bruiser: Warwick. Here is everything you need to know about the champion, including his item builds, ability upgrades, and runes.

The new champion plays as a melee bruiser, viable in both the Baron lane and the jungle. He has ample sustain built into his kit, which allows him to dual rather effectively. This rings especially true after Warwick learns his ultimate, which sends Warwick flying into a target direction.

His other abilities center around keeping the jungler practically latched onto the enemy, slicing and dicing away at their HP.

Warwick releases on November 4 at 00:01 UTC two days after the patch 3.4c update.

Wild Rift Warwick item build

Recommended item build

Blade of the Ruined King

Black Cleaver or Hullbreaker

Death’s Dance

Thornmail

Dead Man’s Plate

Plated Steelcaps or Mercury’s Treads

Other viable items

Spirit Visage (against heavy AP team compositions)

Randuin’s Omen

Guardian Angel

Warwick wants to build as a high-sustain bruiser. Rushing Blade of the Ruined King is a great option for him, as the life steal alongside slow synergizes wonderfully with the champion’s play style.

Run in, hit the enemy, and chase them down with Warwick’s dashes and the additional slow provided by Blade of the Ruined King.

As for the other items, opt for the typical AD bruiser items. In essence, Black Cleaver, Sterak’s Gauge, or even Randuin’s.

This section will be updated more once the champion officially release. The information present here is based on speculation of the meta and preexisting knowledge from League of Legends PC.

Recommended runes

Conqueror

Hunter – Vampirism

Second Wind or Adaptive Carapace

Pathfinder

Ability upgrade priority