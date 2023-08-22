K/DA skin concepts go viral as LoL fans confuse them for official game art

‘K/DA CODE PINK’ skin concepts have gone viral across both Twitter and Reddit, with fans of League of Legends begging for their inclusion and the continuation of the K/DA skin line. Some even confused the fan concepts for official game art.

Out of all the skins released for League of Legends over its long history, the K/DA and K/DA All Out skins have been some of the most popular. With K-pop stars behind original music based around the skins, even those outside the League of Legends fandom got involved.

However, it’s been almost three years since we saw the K/DA skin line get a new set of skins for Evelynn, Kai’Sa, Ahri, Akali, and relative newcomer Seraphine.

This led to some passionate League of Legends fans putting together a BLACKPINK-inspired skin line called ‘K/DA CODE: PINK’ that has gone viral across social media, with millions of League of Legends fans wanting to see these skins make it to the final game.

K/DA CODE PINK leaves League of Legends fans begging for more

Despite the skins and songs behind them being a few years old at this point, the tracks associated with the skin line have hundreds of millions of plays on Spotify alone, along with millions of monthly listeners to this day.

Spotify K/DA is still incredibly popular despite being a few years old

This says nothing of the sales of the actual skins in-game. While it’s nigh impossible to determine just how many of these skins have sold, the popularity of both skin lines makes it impossible to imagine they haven’t sold incredibly well.

What’s more, fans clearly want to see the K/DA label return.

A fan-made concept for BLACKPINK-inspired K/DA skins has gone viral across social media, to the point where some fans were fooled into thinking they were official Riot concept art, saying things like, “OMG. I thought this was official..?!”

The combined effort of Emriikun, richydraws, and yoomyoom came together to create an incredibly compelling concept that really resonated with League fans.

The black and pink look is not only a perfect fit for the overall K/DA theme from previous skins but also makes it incredibly easy to pair up with the K-pop group that inspired their look.

A Reddit post went into more detail about the skins, naming which stars from BLACKPINK each character’s look was inspired by.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, they also put together a full animation showing each character’s personality.

These were paired with in-game concepts meant to simulate what the abilities and models of these characters could look like if they were put into League of Legends.

Though they aren’t official 3D models that are fully rigged and animated, they give people a vague idea of what the final product could look like in-game.

“Riot needs to hire you,” claimed one user in the YouTube comments on a video explaining the art behind the concept. Others weren’t optimistic that even Riot themselves could pull off something this good, saying that, “Riot could never serve like this.”

“Yeah Riot can fund the whole mmo with these”, one Reddit user joked. Another took it a step further, claiming that Riot could “sell a body pillow of Kaisa and they could overtake the entire California GDP.”

Joking aside, this marks one of the largest-scale fan projects when it comes to creating League of Legends skins. Whether or not Riot decides to continue the K/DA story by creating more music and skins remains to be seen.