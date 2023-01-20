Thebausffs latest feeding ban brings League of Legends report system into question again

Well-known Sion one trick Thebausffs has had their account banned for intentional feeding once again. This has brought League of Legends’ report system under fire for condemning alternative gameplay styles that Thebausffs has become well known for.

Thebausffs is easily one of the most entertaining League of Legends streamers currently, with his unorthodox playstyle and entertaining personality, the Sion one trick has over 903K on Twitch.

Due to Bauss’ unusual playstyle, he tends to die a lot throughout his solo queue games. Bauss has pioneered this playstyle since the very beginning of his career and popularised the ‘inting’ Sion strategy that had previously torn up the rift.

Article continues after ad

Dying is a natural part of League of Legends, players can die several times in a match especially if they’re being stomped or having a bad game. However, the number of times Bauss died in recent matches has caused him to be banned for intentional feeding.

The latest ban has brought controversy to Riot and the community, as players argue about the legitimacy of the ban itself. Many have shown screenshots depicting Bauss’ KD often being negative, with deaths typically in the double digits. Meanwhile, other comments on Reddit have also condoned Bauss for his playstyle, calling it unfun and labeling him as an “elo terrorist”.

Article continues after ad

However, Bauss still had people defend his style of play, as he’s been Challenger multiple times and clearly not trying to intentionally feed in his games.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This isn’t the first time Thebausffs has been banned for intentionally feeding, however, with his first reported ban on 11 January 2021, a ban that arrived for much the same reasons.

It’s still up in the air on whether or not Riot will maintain this ban on Thebauss considering how controversial the circumstances have been. Should the ban stick, there’s also no telling if it may finally be enough to force Bauss toward a new playstyle to avoid further punishment.