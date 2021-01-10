Logo
Riot under fire after League streamer Thebausffs controversially banned for feeding

Published: 10/Jan/2021 18:18

by Luke Edwards
sion league of legends
Riot Games

League of Legends streamer Simon ‘Thebausffs’ Hofverberg has been banned from the game for intentionally feeding, and some fans aren’t at all happy with Riot.

While anyone is capable of inadvertently feeding in a League game, intentional feeding is deemed one of the worst things a player can do. Understandably, it’s a bannable offense.

Thebausffs is a Challenger-level streamer known for playing full-AD Sion. His high-risk, high-reward style of play, which leads to him either popping off and carrying games singlehandedly or feeding the opposition.

After his latest games on his main account, however, Thebausffs picked up a ban. He took to Twitter to inform fans, as he bluntly said: “I just got banned for intentionally feeding.”

The response from the community has swiftly criticized Riot’s decision. LEC color caster Christy ‘Ender’ Frierson said: “@RiotSupport ya dun goofed.”

Meanwhile, one player said the decision was ‘unjust’ due to opposition players deciding to “ghost” (stream snipe) him.


In his previous two games, stats from OP.GG show Thebausffs went 4/10/3 and 4/15/0 respectively. Accumulating 15 deaths in one game is pretty bad, and will almost certainly be deemed as feeding by Riot’s moderation team.

Despite this, in the last game, he managed to do the most damage to enemy champions of all players on his team, suggesting he was still attempting to play properly and not sabotaging the game.

Riot had released a harsher detection system for intentional feeders in patch 10.15, which resulted in too many “false positives” (i.e. incorrect bans) being dished out, meaning it had to be dialed down.

Tyler1
Tyler1 was League’s most notorious intentional feeder before he ‘reformed’.

However, some players understood Riot’s decision. Former Schalke AD Carry Konstantinos ‘Forgiven’ Tzortziou thought it was about time TheBausffs picked up a ban, as he said: “[after] 10 years and about a hundred thousand 0-15 [scores].”

Of course, there are instances where Riot will deem it necessary to ban a popular content creator. Tyler1, before his “reformation”, popularized the phrase “run it down mid” when a lane didn’t go his way, which earned him a ban.

Riot is yet to confirm whether the ban will be upheld or not, but their next steps will regardless be worth keeping an eye on. As things stand, his account will return on January 23.

What is the viral tortilla hack on TikTok & how do you do it?

Published: 10/Jan/2021 17:29

by Georgina Smith
Tortilla unfolded and folded next to each other with the TikTok logo
TikTok: fitwaffle / nutrition_home

TikTok has yet again made everyone’s lives easier by trending a handy tortilla trick that makes wraps a lot easier, and people have been coming up with various different creative plays on flavor. But what is this viral hack, and how do you do it?

TikTok has become the new home of viral content on the internet, with countless new trends in dance, music, comedy, and even cleaning being popularized on the app.

Back in October, a washing hack called ‘Laundry Stripping’ did the rounds on the app, with people showing off how much dirt they could get out of their clothes and other fabrics using the viral trick.

TikTok loading page on a phone with a bright background
Wikimedia Commons, Solen Feyissa
TikTok is a hotspot for viral trends and fascinating videos.

‘FoodTok’, as it’s often dubbed, is the home of all things cooking, nutrition, and fast recipes that inspire TikTok users to flex their culinary skills.

Now, they’ve managed to make the simple lunch wrap even simpler with a new trick that has gone crazy viral on the app.

How to do the TikTok ‘wrap hack’

The tortilla hack, or the wrap hack as it’s otherwise known, makes folding all the ingredients evenly into the wrap much easier than normal.

@fitwaffle

Breakfast Wrap Hack! Who needs to try this? #wraphack #wrap #breakfast #tiktokfood #recipe #ukfood

♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre

Here’s how to do it yourself:

  1. Lay your soft tortilla wrap out on a cooking surface.
  2. Slice your wrap with one line from the outside into the center point.
  3. Fill each corner with whatever ingredients you want. Some may want a different thing in every corner, perhaps doubling up with sauces and seasoning, though others may want to keep their one simple.
  4. Fold a loose corner next to the cut you already made, and fold up onto the next corner. Repeat all the way around the wrap until you have what looks like one quarter.
  5. At this stage, some may choose to grill their wrap, but many eat it just as it is, enjoying the perfectly even spread of ingredients mess-free.

The hack is so easy that countless TikTok users are giving it a go, and creators like fitwaffle are even going crazy with some interesting and bizarre flavor combinations, like desert wraps, pizza wraps, and breakfast wraps.

@nutrition_home

I couldn’t resist #tortillatrend #tiktoktrend #trend #tiktokfood #healthyfood #healthyrecipes #tiktokdietitian #xyzbca

♬ Hit It – Yung Skrrt

@fitwaffle

Dessert Wrap Hack! Which section is your fav? #wrap #hack #wraphack #dessert #tiktokfood #ukfood #nutella

♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre

This viral meal-making hack has ended up making lunchtime just that bit easier for many TikTok users, and will no doubt have inspired plenty more viral food hacks to come.