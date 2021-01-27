 TFT B-patch 11.2 notes: Rakan and ‘Elder Sol’ nerfs, Yone buffs - Dexerto
League of Legends

TFT patch 11.2b notes: Rakan and ‘Elder Sol’ nerfs, Yone buffs, more

Published: 27/Jan/2021 2:37 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 2:39

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics

The first balance update of Teamfight Tactics: Festival of Beasts is out. Riot’s January 26 hotfix looks to balance the overpowered Elderwood-Aurelion Sol team comp by hitting Rakan and the namesake carry, as well as a few other overtuned units.

While TFT Set 4.5 has been a hit with players so far, there’s been one problem. One composition has completely dominated the meta, comparable to “Warweek” earlier in Set 4 ⁠— Elderwood-Aurelion Sol.

The 6 Elderwood 5 Mage composition, and its variants with Dragon Soul and other traits, has become the must-play board. If you want to Top 4, forcing it every game without fail is set to net you wins.

However, after the TFT 11.2 B-patch, things might be changing.

Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol in TFT
Riot Games
Aurelion Sol has dominated the TFT Set 4.5 meta. However, he’s getting substantial nerfs in this hotfix.

TFT ‘Elder Sol’ nerfs hit Rakan, Xayah, and Aurelion Sol

TFT lead developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer promised the changes in a Reddit post replying to players’ concerns, and now they’re here. Three core components of the Elder Sol composition ⁠— Rakan, Xayah, and Aurelion Sol ⁠— have all been nerfed in the hotfix.

Rakan’s mana has been increased to stop his endless casting, while his shield has been nerfed significantly to make him feel more like a 2-cost. A bug, allowing him to generate more mana than intended, has also been quashed.

Xayah’s mana lock has been increased to stop her from casting too much. Then, the main pundit, Aurelion Sol, has had his damage decreased at 1-star and 2-star. The three changes in tandem should at least make the comp a bit easier to beat, even if it remains the best.

Diana, Zed nerfs, Yone buffs round out TFT B-patch

Elder Sol isn’t the only thing on Riot’s mind right now. Diana and Zed have been a little bit too strong in their reincarnated forms for TFT Festival of Beasts, while Yone needs a little bit of love.

Diana is losing one orb of damage at 3-star to curb reroll carry comps with 4 Spirit and Assassins. Zed is also losing some of his AD shred to make him a little bit easier to deal with, regardless of comp.

Yone is also getting a big buff. The 5-cost Exile-Adept has been struggling since getting nerfed into the ground in the Mid-Set update, but with a revert buff adding 20% armor and magic resist shred on his Seal Fate ability, he might be able to break through the Vanguard-Mystic comps that have risen up.

Yone in TFT Fates
Riot Games
Yone is the only champion getting buffed in TFT patch 11.2b.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.2b notes below.

TFT patch 11.2b notes

Champions

1 cost

Diana

  • Pale Cascade Orbs: 4/5/7 ⇒ 4/5/6

2 cost

Rakan

  • Fixed a bug where Rakan could start to gain Mana while his shield was still active near the end of its duration.
  • Mana: 40/80 ⇒ 60/120
  • Disarming Diversion Shield: 300/550/950 ⇒ 200/400/800

Zed

  • Contempt for the Weak Attack Damage Steal: 20/30/40% ⇒ 20/25/30%

4 cost

Aurelion Sol

  • Voice of Lightning Damage: 350/550/1750 ⇒ 325/500/1750

Xayah

  • Mana Lock after spell cast duration: 1 second ⇒ 1.5 seconds

5 cost

Yone

  • Seal Fate Armor/Magic Resist Shred: 40/40/40% ⇒ 60/60/80%

Tooltip Fix

  • Katarina’s Tooltip has been bugged for a few patches, oops. The correct damage numbers for her spell, Death Lotus will now be accurate on the tooltip: 600/900/1650
Valorant

Valorant’s ranked system: A beginner’s guide to ranking up

Published: 27/Jan/2021 2:24

by Alan Bernal
valorant rank rating competitive system
Riot Games / Dexerto

Making the climb in Valorant’s ranked ladder can be daunting, so it’s best to get an insight into how the system works to get the most out of it. Here we cover everything from how to get placed to the Rank Rating points distribution that’ll eventually get you to Radiant.

Riot Games have been refining their ranked system since Valorant’s launch, and the developers are constantly looking for feedback from the community to grow it even still.

While there’s still some snags with the system that need to be worked out, the state of ranked is much more manageable with players having the ability to see exactly where they stand during the climb.

The same can be said for the gruelling process of leveling up the battle pass as you’re making headway through the ranks, so here’s the complete breakdown.

How to get ranked in Valorant

valorant competitive rank tiers levels
Riot Games
Valorant’s complete rank tier from Iron 1 to Radiant.

Starting out Valorant, you can’t exactly start ranking right away. You first need to complete your placement games. You need to play 20 Unrated games first on your account, and then 5 ranked placements to find your starting rank.

After winning your placement games, you’ll be put anywhere from Iron 1 to Platinum 3. How you get there will largely be influenced on how your placement matches went, and where your matchmaking rank (MMR) stands.

To give yourself a chance at placing in higher ranks, you need to know what Riot is looking for when they determine who’s being an effective player or not.

How to rank up in Valorant

valorant gold rank compeitive
Riot Games
Climbing in Valorant takes increment improvements for large returns.

Valorant is a team-based tactical shooter, therefore, doing your best to contribute to the group’s goal of winning the game is paramount.

Winning your games is the main factor to rank up. Riot’s rank system also takes into account good individual performances that aren’t always tied to your K/D, regardless of the match’s outcome.

Your Rank Rating (RR) goes up on a win, and it goes down on a loss. However, it’s the points distribution that will differ game-to-game which really show you if you’re actually climbing.

  • On a win, you will gain between 10 and 50 RR
    • Min 5 RR gain for Diamond+
  • On a loss you will lose between 0 and 30 RR
    • Max drop of 50 RR on a loss for Diamond+
  • On a draw you will gain a max of 20 RR (performance-based)
    • Only for Iron through Diamond, where Riot take individual performance into account.
  • Demotion protection: You must lose at 0 RR to demote
    • If you demote, you will not go below 80 RR at that rank
  • Promotion boost where you start at minimum 10 RR on a win
  • Every rank up takes 100 RR.

How many games to up rank in Valorant

valorant rank up points rank rating Losing RR isn’t fun, but it’s all part of the climb in Valorant.

If you win a match at lower ranks while having a stellar performance, the most RR you can get is 50. So it would take two really incredible games (and some help from your MMR) to move up from your current tier.

“Decisiveness of a win and exceptional performance at lower ranks for individuals can help you earn rank faster,” Senior Producer Ian ‘Brighteyz’ Fielding and Senior Designer Jon ‘Evrmoar’ Walker revealed in a dev update.

Now that’s a countermeasure that helps prevent smurfs from running the tables in Iron, Bronze, Silver, and Gold ranks.

valorant split cypher rage
Riot Games
Valorant players typically grind competitive to improve their rank.

Realistically, even if you’re playing around your MMR and are the match MVP in a decisive win, expect to get a bit less than 30-35 RR, consistently. That means it’ll take about four to five solid victories in the competitive queue to get yourself to the next stage.

If you’re just getting dragged along these wins and are scraping by with 10-20 RR per win, it could take significantly more to rank up.

But, remember, the key is to play your best regardless of a winning or losing scenario. The most RR you can lose after a defeat (under Diamond) is 30, but if you definitely weren’t the reason your team lost, it’s possible to take a loss with 0 RR deducted from your rank.

Valorant Rank distribution

For people who are invested in climbing Valorant’s ranks, you might be interested to know how you stack up against the rest of the community.

While everyone dreams of being in the top tiers, the truth is, Platinum 2 to Radiant only comprise about 10% of the entire ranked Valorant player base, per Esports Tales’ numbers based on Riot’s Valorant API.

valorant rank distribution riot games
Esports Tales
Valorant rank distribution before Episode 2.

Here we can see a complete breakdown of how the playfield leveled out across all regions just before the start of Episode 2.

Valorant Radiant: the game’s highest rank

valorant radiant act rank rating
Riot Games
Radiant is the highest rank in Valorant.

Radiant, briefly known as ‘Valorant,’ is the highest rank in the game, and it’s reserved for the best Agents in the servers.

For some, ranking an account all the way up to Radiant is a quick piece of content for their YouTube channel. For most, getting to this plateau will be a highlight in their respective gaming careers.

In either case, Riot loves their best players and even have a leaderboard where they can battle for supremacy– since there’s really nowhere to go after Radiant.