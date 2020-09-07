TFT Patch 10.19 to feature Fates set: new champions, traits, more

TFT Patch 10.19 is arguably the biggest Teamfight Tactics update for the year. The latest set, Fates, is launching on live servers in the September 16 patch, with 58 new champions, a host of new traits, and an all-new gameplay experience.

Out with the old, in with the new. After six months of playing on various different galaxies in the Convergence, TFT players are now back in one place ⁠— on solid, Ionian, ground.

TFT Patch 10.19 marks the launch of the fourth set in Riot’s LoL-themed autobattler. Named TFT Fates, the battleground is a mix of “gods and mortals alike—from splendid Divines to Tormented villains, from kind Spirits to dreadful Phantasms—come from far and wide to seek their Fortunes as the dragons’ Chosen.”

Better start planning — Fates is coming to PBE on September 1 and live on Patch 10.19. What comp are you running first?



🌸Download here: https://t.co/FXqsVW8RY6 pic.twitter.com/HUB9U55Ng4 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) August 31, 2020

Sounds fun and exciting? If you were feeling a bit washed out from Galaxies, this should be a breath of fresh air. We’ve got everything you need to know about TFT Patch 10.19 below, and the whole new set.

TFT Fates arrives, Galaxies is gone

With TFT Fates coming in the next update on September 16, players are saying goodbye to TFT Galaxies.

The third set has arguably been TFT’s most popular yet, with players really getting around the Galaxies mechanic changing the battlefield every game. Riot have taken notice of that, and are looking at potentially incorporating Galaxies into the game down the line.

TFT Fates brings a new style of gameplay centered around picking a Chosen champion and building your comp around it. The Chosen champions are powered-up picks in your shop, with double traits, extra stats, and the price tag to match.

There are 58 champions to choose from, and Riot will be keeping that number stable across the set. When new champs are added, Riot will take some away. The biggest shake-up will happen in the Mid-Set update, locked in for “early 2021”.

New Little Legends, Arenas, battle pass coming in TFT Patch 10.19

Of course, the new set can’t just drop by itself. Riot are putting on a celebration for TFT Fates, adding a host of new Little Legends, Arenas, and an all-new battle pass you can play through across the set.

The long-rumored League champion Ao Shin finally makes it into the playable universe as a Little Legends in Teamfight Tactics. He is joined by the lovable Choncc and the guitar-wielding Umbra. The three of them make a nice little band in game too, so maybe pair them with some True Damage Little Legends for a full-on concert.

There will also be three new arenas ⁠— Festival, Kanmei, and Akana ⁠— available for purchase. The Ionian themed battlegrounds are a lot more natural than the intergalactic Galaxies’ ones.

TFT: Fates is bringing more than just new mechanics and comps to the game:



🌟 Star Shards will allow you to star-up Little Legends in your collection independent of eggs.

🌸 New arenas react to the state of your game!



Learn more 👇https://t.co/JrHQYM5FSH pic.twitter.com/fod8HlR9MO — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) August 28, 2020

The Pass is launching on Patch 10.19, too. There will be two tracks: the Free track, or the Pass+ available for 1295 RP. With Pass+, you’ll get access to new Booms, Little Legends eggs, and the Journey’s Destination Arena. We will have a full breakdown of what’s included in the pass once the update goes live.

TFT Patch 10.19 will be set live on September 16, so be sure to grind out Galaxies in the final week to try and get the rank you want. After then, it’ll be disappearing for good.

We will update this with a full patch notes list closer to TFT Patch 10.19's release. For now, if you want to get in on the action, download the PBE and start playing!