TFT Fates to feature Star Shards for upgrading Little Legends in Set 4

Riot Games has announced that Set 4 of Teamfight Tactics: Fates will introduce a new feature called “Star Shards,” as well as more Arenas, Booms, and Little Legends for players to collect.

Little Legends are the unique avatars that you can control as you make your moves in Teamfight Tactics and there are plenty of variants for players to customize their character with.

The Little Legends can usually be unlocked by opening ‘Eggs’, which are earned through missions or are available in Riot’s store and the Hextech Crafting tab.

Star Shards coming to TFT Fates Set 4

These Legends come in tiers from Common to Legendary and can be upgraded if you manage to collect more than one of the same variant.

However, as the chances of this happening are somewhat unlikely, Riot has decided to introduce a new system called ‘Star Shards’ that will be the go-to path for upgrading Little Legends in Set 4.

Starting with Fates, Teamfight Tactics players will be able to purchase Star Shards or unlock them through the Fates Pass+, which will allow you to “star-up” any Little Legends you have.

These changes will make it much easier for players to know what they are getting, as Star Shards will be now used for upgrading, while Eggs will primarily be used to unlock new characters.

“If you're looking for the 3-star version of your favorite Little Legend, this’ll be the way to do it.” Riot Games shared, adding that Eggs will also remain useful. “If you're just looking to broaden your collection, Eggs will still be your best bet.”

Fates Little Legends, Arenas, and Booms

Riot confirmed that, along with the Star Shard changes, three new dragon Little Legends: Ao Shin, Umbra, and Choncc, as well as all their non-Legendary variants, will be coming in Set 4.

There will also be three Ionian-themed Fates Arenas added in the upcoming set: Festival, Kanmei, and Akana, which will be available in-store for 1380RP.

Unlike some of the past arenas added to Teamfight Tactics, these three cosmetics will be reactive and will change over the course of your game, based on your wins, losses, streaks, and three-star champion deaths. A Journey's Destination Arena can also be unlocked through the Fates Pass.

The Fates Passes will have plenty of new cosmetic items for TFT fans, such as "a new lineup of booms" and even more rewards.

Teamfight Tactics players can test out of all of these changes early, as Fates will be coming to PBE over the coming days before its full release on patch 10.19 in mid-September.