Teamfight Tactics Set 4 Fates: All new Units, Origins and Classes

Teamfight Tactics Set 4: Fates will be arriving very soon, and we have all the info on the new Legends, Origins, Classes, and more content arriving with it.

The new TFT set will arrive with patch 10.19 on September 16 according to Riot, but the developer also said we would see it arrive on the Public Beta Environment soon to try out for ourselves.

Advertisement

Galaxies is on its way out in the coming weeks, with Fates taking over Riot’s autobattler, Teamfight Tactics, more than a year after its release.

The new set takes TFT to the world of fantasy, incorporating new Dragon-themed Little Legends, cosmetics, and a new lineup of champions, origins, and classes to use in battle.

Advertisement

We've known about TFT: Fates for a good while now, but it was only recently that we saw how Riot would be putting a unique spin on Season 4 with the new "Chosen" mechanic, which revolves around the units themselves.

Chosen brings power to individual champions in your shop, and players will definitely want to build their compositions around them, as they bring have very handy stat boosts that can really buff up your team.

This new mechanic, obviously, has everything to do with the champions you buy from the shop. A Chosen champion will occasionally pop up in your shop as a two-star unit. They’ll cost three times the normal one-star price ⁠— so a one-cost unit will cost three gold, while a five-cost unit will be priced at 15 gold.

Advertisement

Basic maths aside though, you're probably wondering what new origins and classes we'll see in Fates, and which ones will be returning from Galaxies. Thankfully, Riot has included a very helpful cheat sheet listing them all and their various team buffs.

If you want to know more about what champions, traits, classes, and abilities are coming in TFT: Fates, read below for a full breakdown.

TFT: Fates Set 4 units

CHAMPION COST TRAIT SPELL DESCRIPTION (*Numbers subject to change) Nami 1g Enlightened Mage Nami traps the closest enemy in a bubble, dealing 150/250/350 magic damage and stunning them for 2/3/4 seconds. Morgana 4g Enlightened Dazzler Morgana hallows the ground beneath her target, dealing 400/600/2000 magic damage to enemies within over 5 seconds and shredding 20/40/60 magic resistance over the duration. Morgana restores 10/20/30% of the damage dealt. Irelia 3g Enlightened Divine Adept Irelia launches a barrage of blades in front of her, dealing 200/400/800 magic damage and applying on-hit effects. Enemies hit are disarmed for 2.5/3/3.5 seconds. Janna 2g Enlightened Mystic Janna shields the 2/3/4 lowest health allies for 150/225/350 for 4 seconds. Shielded allies gain 15/30/50 Attack Damage for the duration. Fiora 1g Enlightened Duelist Fiora enters a defensive stance for 1.5 seconds, becoming immune to damage and enemy spell effects. As she exits this stance, she ripostes, dealing 200/300/450 magic damage to a nearby enemy and stunning them for 1.5 seconds. Talon 4g Enlightened Assassin Talon stabs his target, critically striking them for 300/400/500% of his attack damage. (Total: @[email protected]) If this kills them, Talon becomes unstoppable, untargetable, and invulnerable while he leaps to the enemy who's done the most damage this round and gains 10/15/25 mana. Evelynn 3g Cultist Shade Evelynn deals 200/300/400 magic damage to up to 3 nearby enemies, then teleports away. The damage is increased by 300/400/500% against targets below 50% health. Elise 1g Cultist Keeper Elise transforms into a spider, gaining 35/45/60% maximum health and causing her attacks to restore 40/70/100 health. Twisted Fate 1g Cultist Mage Twisted Fate throws three cards in a cone that deal 225/350/550 magic damage to each enemy they pass through. Kalista 3g Cultist Duelist Passive: Kalista's spears remain in her target, each one capable of dealing 3/4/5% of the target's max health in true damage when she removes them. Kalista will remove the spears when doing so would kill the target. Pyke 2g Cultist Assassin Pyke dashes behind the furthest enemy, creating an afterimage that deals 150/200/250 magic damage and stuns enemies it passes through for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds. Jhin 4g Cultist Sharpshooter Passive: Jhin converts each 1% of bonus attack speed he has into 0.8 attack damage. Every fourth shot, Jhin deals 244/344/4444 bonus damage. Aatrox 4g Cultist Vanguard After a brief delay, Aatrix pulls in the 1/2/3 farthest enemies then slams the ground, dealing 300/600/1200 magic damage to all adjacent enemies. Zilean 5g Cultist Mystic Zilean grants the 1/2/3 highest star-level allies immortality. Upon death, they lose all negative effects and revive with 400 health after 5/4/3 seconds. This effect can trigger any number of times each combat, so long as another ally is alive. Wukong 1g Divine Vanguard Wukong slams his target with his staff, dealing 250/300/350% of his Attack Damage as physical damage and stunning them for 1.5/2/3 seconds. Jax 2g Divine Duelist Jax dodges all incoming attacks for 2 seconds, then strikes all nearby units, dealing 175/325/500 magic damage and stunning them for 1.5 seconds. Lux 3g Divine Dazzler Lux fires a sphere of darkness towards the farthest enemy. Enemies in its path take 200/400/600 magic damage and are stunned for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds. Lee Sin 5g Divine Duelist Lee Sin punches his target, dealing 500/800/2000 magic damage, knocking them back to the edge of the battlefield, and stunning them for 4/6/10 seconds. Any enemies the target collides with during the knockback are also dealt half the damage and stunned for 1.5 seconds. If the target is already on the edge of the battlefield, they are removed from combat instead. Tahm Kench 1g Fortune Brawler Tahm Kench ignores 20/35/60 damage from all sources. Jinx 3g Fortune Sharpshooter Jinx's next attack fires a rocket, stunning her target for 1.5 seconds and dealing 200/350/800 magic damage to her target and all adjacent enemies. Annie 2g Fortune Mage Annie blasts a cone of fire dealing 300/400/700 magic damage to enemies in front of her, then creates a shield with 400/600/800 health for herself for seconds. Sejuani 4g Fortune Vanguard Sejuani sets off a giant firecracker. After a short delay, enemies caught within are dealt 100/175/250 magic damage and stunned for 2/4/6 seconds. Maokai 1g Elderwood Brawler Maokai smashes enemies in front of him, dealing 175/300/425 magic damage and slowing their Attack Speed by 50% for 3 seconds. Veigar 3g Elderwood Mage Veigar blasts the lowest health enemy with a burst of energy, dealing 350/550/850 magic damage. If this kills the target, Veigar permanently gains 1/3/9 spell power. Lissandra 1g Moonlight Dazzler Lissandra hurls a dagger at her target's location, exploding into many daggers on contact with an enemy or when it reaches its destination. The initial dagger deals 200/400/600/1000 magic damage, and all enemies hit by the dagger explosion are dealt 100/200/300/500 magic damage. Diana 1g Moonlight Assassin Diana shields herself against 150/250/350/550 damage over 4 seconds and summons 3/4/5/7 orbs to orbit around her. These orbs explode for 60/80/100/140 magic damage when they contact an enemy, refreshing her shield when the final one explodes. Aphelios 2g Moonlight Hunter Aphelios summons a turret for 5/7/9/15 seconds. An extension of his will, the turret counts as Aphelios himself when it fires and deals damage, and dies when he dies. Sylas 2g Moonlight Brawler Sylas lashes his chains out in a 3 hex line, dealing 100/200/300/500 magic damage to enemies hit and increasing the cost of their next spell by 40%. Zed 2g Ninja Shade Passive: Every third attack, Zed deals 50/90/150 bonus magic damage and steals 20/33/50% of the target's current Attack Damage. Kennen 3g Ninja Keeper Kennen summons a storm around him, dealing 200/375/550 magic damage over three seconds and stunning enemies inside of it for 1.5 seconds. Akali 3g Ninja Assassin Akali throws kunai at her target, dealing 140/260/380 magic damage. Shen 4g Ninja Adept Shen dashes past his target, shielding himself against 500/1000/2000 damage and taunting all adjacent enemies for 3 seconds. Vayne 1g Dusk Sharpshooter Passive: Whenever Vayne Basic Attacks the same target 3 times, she deals 50/100/175 bonus true damage. Riven 4g Dusk Keeper Riven dashes and shields herself for 200/350/1200, then slashes forward dealing 100/150/600 magic damage to nearby enemies. Every third cast, Riven leaps into the air and launches forward a large wave of energy that deals 300/500/1500 magic damage. Thresh 2g Dusk Vanguard Thresh throws his lantern to the lowest-health ally, shielding them and nearby allies against 250/400/600 damage for 4 seconds. Cassiopeia 4g Dusk Mystic Dazzler Cassiopeia releases a cone of magic energy towards her target, dealing 100/200/1000 magic damage to all enemies hit, stunning them for 2.5/3/5 seconds, and causing them to take 10% increased damage while stunned. Lillia 5g Dusk Mage Lillia casts a magical lullaby, causing 2/3/10 waking enemies with the highest current health to fall asleep for 5 seconds. Enemies will awaken if they take 450/700/1500 damage while sleeping, causing an additional 250/500/1000 magic damage. Yasuo 1g Exile Duelist Yasuo strikes forward two hexes, dealing 200/225/250% of his Attack Damage as physical damage and applying on-hit effects. Teemo 2g Spirit Sharpshooter Teemo fires a dart at his target that explodes into a cloud of spores on contact, poisoning nearby enemies. Poisoned enemies take 200/350/500 magic damage over 2.5/3/4 seconds and are blinded for the duration. Yuumi 3g Spirit Mystic Yuumi dashes next to a low health ally, healing them for 30/50/70% of their missing health and granting them 40/60/80% attack speed for 5 seconds. She then repeats this for the furthest ally. Kindred 3g Spirit Hunter Wolf mauls Kindred's target, dealing 200/375/650 magic damage and reducing healing by 50% to her target for 5 seconds, while Lamb leaps away from Kindred's target. Ahri 4g Spirit Mage Ahri channels, summing a large ball of spirit energy. After 1.5 seconds she lobs it at her target, dealing 400/700/1000 magic damage to all enemies within 2 hexes. Yone 5g Exile Adept Yone strikes along a path in front of him, dealing 800/1300/9999 magic damage split between all enemies hit and knocking them up for 2 seconds. Enemies hit are marked for death, reducing their Armor and Magic Resist by 60%. Yone's spell is then replaced with Unforgotten until there are no remaining enemies marked for death. Unforgotten (20 mana): Yone dashes to the lowest health enemy that is marked for death, killing them instantly. Nidalee 1g Warlord Sharpshooter Nidalee throws her Javelin at the furthest enemy, dealing 150/250/350 magic damage plus 25% per hex traveled. Garen 1g Warlord Vanguard Garen spins his sword for 4 seconds, reducing incoming magic damage by 50% and dealing 360/585/810 magic damage to nearby enemies over the duration. Jarvan 2g Warlord Keeper Jarvan strikes the furthest target within 3 hexes with his spear and pulls himself towards them, dealing 175/300/425 magic damage to units he passes through and knocking them up and stunning them for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds. Xin Zhao 3g Warlord Duelist Xin Zhao sweeps around him, dealing 200/250/350% of his Attack Damage and Challenging enemies hit for 4 seconds. While an enemy is Challenged, Xin Zhao deals 100/150/250% increased Basic Attack damage to them, and takes 50% reduced damage from all other sources. Azir 5g Warlord Keeper Emperor Azir charges foward with a wall of soldiers, knocking back enemies hit and dealing 250/400/550 magic damage. After their charge, the wall of soldiers remain in place in front of Azir for 3 seconds as impassable terrain. Any spearmen from the General trait will accompany Azir for the charge and position themselves to protect him afterwards. Hecarim 2g Elderwood Vanguard Hecarim absorbs 160/280/400 health from each adjacent enemy over 2 seconds. Lulu 2g Elderwood Mage Lulu makes a low health ally giant, granting them 400/600/900 bonus health and knocking up adjacent enemies near them for 1.5 seconds. Nunu 3g Elderwood Brawler Willump bites his target, dealing 375/650/1200 magic damage. If Willump's target has less Health than him before the bite, it deals an additional 50% damage and deals true damage instead. Ashe 4g Elderwood Hunter Ashe gains 50/75/100% Attack Speed for 5seconds, and her Basic Attacks fire a flurry of arrows for 30/35/75% physical damage. Sett 5g The Boss Brawler Sett grabs his target and slams them forward, dealing 30/40/100% of his target's maximum health in magic damage to all enemies in a large area. Enemies further from the epicenter take less damage. Warwick 4g Divine Brawler Hunter Warwick gains 150/200/500% Attack Speed, 40/40/100% Lifesteal, and moves faster for the rest of combat. While in this state, if Warwick scores a takedown he howls, fearing all adjacent enemies for 1.5/2/4 seconds. Ezreal 5g Elderwood Dazzler Ezreal fires a barrage toward the enemy with the highest Attack Speed, healing allies it passes through by 200/300/5000 and granting them and 50% attack speed for 5 seconds, while dealing 200/300/5000 magic damage to enemies and slowing their Attack Speed by 50% for 5 seconds. Kayn 5g Tormented Shade Kayn dashes towards a nearby group of enemies before slashing in a circle around him, dealing 300/600/1200 magic damage. Darking: Kayn restores 80% of the damage dealt. Shadow: Kayn deals an additional 5/10/20% of his target's Maximum Health. Katarina 3g Warlord Fortune Assassin Katarina channels for 2.5 seconds, throwing knives at 4/6/8 nearby enemies, dealing 750/1125/1500 magic damage over the duration and reducing healing by 50% to her targets for 3 seconds. Vi 2g Warlord Brawler Vi's attack blasts through her target, dealing 200/350/500 magic damage to all enemies in a cone and reducing their armor by 40/60/80% for 6 seconds.

TFT: Fates Set 4 Classes

Adept

2 units: Reduce the attack speed of all enemies by 50 percent for 3 seconds

3 units: Reduce the attack speed of all enemies by 50 percent for 5 seconds

4 units: Reduce the attack speed of all enemies by 50 percent for 8 seconds

Assassin

4 units: 25 percent Crit chance, 25 percent Crit Damage

6 units: 40 percent Crit Chance, 40 Percent Crit damage)

Brawler

2 units: 400 increased maximum health

4 units: 700 increased maximum health

6 units: 900 increased maximum health

Dazzler

2 units: Reduce their target’s attack damage by 52 percent for five seconds

4 units: Reduce their target’s attack damage by 52 percent for 10 seconds

Duelist

2 units: +10 percent AS per stack

4 units: +20 percent AS per stack

6 units: +40 percent AS per stack

8 units: +100 percent AS per stack

Hunter

2 units: 100 percent Bonus Damage

3 units: 150 percent Bonus Damage

4 units: 200 percent Bonus Damage

5 units: 250 percent Bonus Damage

Keeper

2 units: 125 shields

4 units: 175 shields

6 units: 250 shields

Mage

3 units: 20 percent of their total Spell Power

5 units: 70 percent of their total Spell Power

6 units: 100 percent of their total Spell Power

9 units: 150 percent of their total Spell Power

Mystic

All allies have increased Magic Resistance.

Advertisement

2 units: 40 increased Magic Resistance

4 units: 100 increased Magic Resistance

Shade

2 units: 100 Bonus Magic Damage

3 units: 200 Bonus Magic Damage

4 units: 300 Bonus Magic Damage

Sharpshooter

2 units: One Ricochet with 70 percent Reduced Damage

4 units: Two Ricochets with 40 percent Reduced Damage

6 units: Three Ricochets with 20 percent Reduced Damage

Vanguard

2 units: 100 bonus armor

4 units: 200 bonus armor

6 units: 500 bonus armor

Emperor

Innate: Emperors deploy with two additional units that may be moved separately. These spearmen cast when their general does and rapidly lose health when the general dies.

TFT: Fates Set 4 Traits

Cultist

Once your team loses 50 percent of their health, Galio is summoned, slamming the largest cluster of enemies and knocking them up.

3 units: Tyrant Galio

6 units: Lord Galio

9 units: Supreme Overlord Galio

Divine

2 units: Divine units deal 20 percent more damage for the rest of combat

4 units: Divine units deal 40 percent more damage for the rest of combat

6 units: Divine units deal 65 percent more damage for the rest of combat

8 units: Divine units deal 100 percent more damage for the rest of combat

Dusk

2 units: All allies gain 20 percent spell power

4 units: Dusk champions gain an additional 40 percent spell power

6 units: All allies gain 50 percent spell power

Dusk champions gain an additional 100 percent spell power

Enlightened

Enlightened generate more mana.

2 units: 50 percent more mana generated

4 units: 75 percent more mana generated

6 units: 100 percent more mana generated

Elderwood

Every two seconds all Elderwood champions grow, gaining bonus stats. This effect stacks up to five times.

3 units: 20 Armor and MR, 5 AD and SP

6 units: 35 Armor and MR, 10 AD and SP

9 units: 60 Armor and MR, 25 AD and SP

Exile

If an Exile has no adjacent allies at the start of combat, they gain:

1 unit: A shield equal to 50 percent of their maximum health

2 units: 100 percent lifesteal

Fortune

3 units: Winning combat against a player will give bonus orbs. The longer you’ve gone without an orb, the bigger the payout.

Moonlight

3 units: At the start of combat, the lowest star-level Moonlight champions stars up until combat ends. (In the case of a tie, the champion with the most items is chosen.

Ninja

Ninja grants bonus attack damage and spell power. This effect is only active when you have exactly one or four unique Ninjas.

Zed (2), Kennen (3), Akali (3), Shen (4)

Spirit

2 units: 35 percent of mana cost

4 units: 90 percent of mana cost

Warlord

5 units: 200 HP and 20 SP

6 units: 450 HP and 40 SP

9 units: 700 HP and 60 SP

The Boss

When The Boss first drops to 40 percent health, he removes himself from combat to start doing sit-up. Each sit-up restores 10 percent health and gives him 20 percent attack speed. If he reaches full health, he returns to combat Pumped Up, converting his basic attack and spell damage to True Damage. If all of his allies die, he’ll immediately return to combat.

Tormented

Innate. After participating in three combats, Tormented are given the option to transform.