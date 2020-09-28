Team Liquid falls in shock defeat against INTZ at LoL Worlds 2020

North American giants Team Liquid shocked League of Legends fans around the world after falling to a stunning defeat against INTZ in the play-in portion of Worlds 2020.

Coming into Worlds 2020, many predicted that Team Liquid's first match of the tournament would determine how things would go for them, and seemed destined to qualify for the group stages comfortably after knocking off the LEC's MAD Lions in their first match, and dominating Papara SuperMassive early on Monday, September 26.

With just one match standing between them and qualification, many predicted that TL would steamroll over Brazillian squad INTZ to secure their place in the tournaments main events, but fans across the globe were left stunned when the underdogs with a 0-3 record pulled off a surprising comeback to take their match, and force Team Liquid to play a first-place decider in the process.

INTZ came out aggressive to start their match against the North American side, but Team Liquid were able to expand and set themselves up to dominate the midlane with an impressive 4,000 gold lead, and set up the 1-3-1 composition with an eye on wiping on INTZ and taking home the victory.

While Team Liquid did make some mistakes, it was INTZ's ability to crack their 1-3-1 set up and take Impact out of the game that proved to be the turning point for the Brazilians, and their clean team fights were the catalyst that drove them into the Team Liquid base, taking down the inhibitors before entering into a final team fight to wipe out TL once and for all, and destroy their Nexus.

Despite the stunning defeat, Mads 'Broxah' Bock-Pedersen quickly took to Twitter to admit that they had played a "bad game," before turning his attention to their next game, saying that there was "nothing to do about it at this point," and that they were going to "reset and prepare for the tiebreaker."

Bad game. Nothing to do about it at this point, now we reset and prepare for the tiebreaker. — Broxah (@BroxahLoL) September 28, 2020

The victory came at the perfect moment for INTZ, who managed to save themselves from elimination with their unlikely win, and will now face off against Europe's fourth seed MAD Lions in an attempt to qualify for the play-in playoffs, with the loser heading home early from China.

The loss for Team Liquid means their undefeated run in the competition so far is now over and will see them face off against Legacy Esports to claim the top spot in their group, and an automatic berth in the LoL Worlds 2020 group stages.