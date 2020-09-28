When does League Season 11 begin? Season 10 end date, pre-season, more

League of Legends Season 11 is almost here. If you want to get your Season 10 ranked rewards, you don’t have long left to grind. Here’s everything we know about League’s next season, and when it’s coming.

Season 10 has seemingly flown by in League of Legends. The celebratory year for Riot Games has been marked by big events, a handful of new champions, and now Worlds 2020.

Advertisement

However, players are already looking forward to Season 11. We’ve had big changes to the map and runes in the past, but this time, items are the big focus. Before then though, you’ll still have some time to get towards that Victorious Lucian.

Here’s everything we know about League of Legends Season 11, and just how long you have left until the new items start changing the way you play.

Advertisement

When does League of Legends Season 10 end?

League of Legends Season 10 is locked in to finish sometime in “early November,” after Riot revealed they are shipping the pre-season changes live at that time. A likely date is November 11, 2020, in line with League Patch 10.23.

It’ll come after six weeks of testing on the PBE before it hits live servers, where Riot will tinker with some of the changes with the community. When pre-season 11 hits live, Season 10 will end, and so will your last chance to grind for ranked rewards.

If you want to get your hands on Victorious Lucian by hitting gold, or get that cool looking banner heading into the new year, you’ll need to start queuing up now before times runs out.

Advertisement

When does League of Legends Season 11 begin?

Season 11 doesn’t automatically begin when Season 10 ends. There’ll be a pre-season period of around two months where Riot tests the changes with the wider population, and players can play without fear of losing their rank.

Read more: Everything we know about Seraphine

Riot hasn’t exactly confirmed the starting date of League of Legends Season 11. However, a tentative date can be locked in for January 6, 2021. This is likely to be the launch of League Patch 11.1, marking not only the new year, but the new season.

The ranked season will then kick off shortly after, so you can start making progress towards your Season 11 ranked rewards.

Advertisement

Major League Season 11 changes: item rework, more

The big talking point of changes in League of Legends Season 11 is the item rework. Over half of the items available in the game will be reworked in the update.

Read more: Riot reveal Mythic items coming to League of Legends Season 11

On top of that, stats like cooldown reduction and critical strikes are being completely overhauled. The former is now being labeled ability haste, and will be rejigged to remove the 40% cap. Critical strikes will also be more widely available, as Riot aims to remove the RNG element.

There’s also going to be changes to minions as Riot tries to shift power away from the mid lane and into other roles, as well as unannounced changes that’ll be revealed in the coming weeks.