T1 calls out Riot as internet outages leave them unable to practice at Worlds 2023

The General Manager for T1 has called out Riot Games for its practice environment as the team has experienced internet outages as players try to scrim in preparation for Worlds 2023.

The League of Legends World Championship is in its final stretch as the final eight teams are set to battle in the quarterfinals starting on November 2. In the meantime, those teams are trying to get as much practice time in as possible to better prepare themselves for their opponents.

Article continues after ad

However, some teams have not been able to practice due to internet outages. In a social media post calling out Riot Games specifically, T1 General Manager Jeong ‘becker’ Hoi-yoon said his team has not been able to practice properly and has requested a better practice area.

Article continues after ad

“Due to internet issues for two days after arriving in Busan, the team has not been able to properly practice for scrims and solo queue. Despite repeated requests, the environment is such that practice is impossible, so we ask the organizers to provide a better practice environment,” becker said.

Article continues after ad

The top eight teams left in the tournament moved cities, from Seoul to Busan, following the conclusion of the Swiss Stage, and will play the final stage of the event in the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

T1 unable to practice ahead of 2023 Worlds Knockout Stage

Other top-eight squads from the tournament have yet to say if they are having similar struggles with the internet in the area. However, Gen.G mid laner Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon has reposted becker’s original post, seemingly confirming the issue.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If Riot or T1 can solve the issue, the team should have at least four days of practice to prepare for the next matchup. The LCK second seed is set to face off against the No. 3 seed from the LPL, LNG Esports, on November 5 in the last quarterfinals matchup.

T1 currently holds a 3-1 at Worlds 2023 following the Swiss Stage. Its sole loss was against Gen.G in the second round.