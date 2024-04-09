Skarner might have the most devastating wombo combo in League with this champion

Skarner has been reworked and his new look and abilities are already running rampant as a devastating wombo combo has been discovered involving the champion and Kalista.

The rework for Skarner was introduced in patch 14.7 on April 3 and so far players are still tinkering with his new kit to figure out his place in the game. Riot is also still working on balancing the champion as there are still a few growing pains post-release.

However, an interaction between the scorpion’s ultimate and one ADC has been discovered that might make Skarner a must-pick champion as a support. When paired with Kalista, who can pull in a bound ally with her ultimate towards herself and then fire them, Skarner becomes a teamfight menace.

Much like hook champions, think Blitzcrank and Thresh, Skarner’s ultimate works while in Kalista’s ultimate and can pull multiple enemies.

One Reddit user, Phallanxar, showcased the new technique in action by ulting the enemy Nasus and Thresh as Skarner and then having his ally Kalista pull them even further away from the enemy team.

The combo works well not just because of the synergy between the two ultimates, but also because Skarner can grab multiple enemies with his ability due to the rework and he is still incredibly tanky. While the enemy might try to stop Skarner from getting to the backline, it’s hard to stop him.

Skarner hasn’t been too great in his intended role as a jungler since his rework, and, as the devs try to nerf him out of top lane W max viability, there may be a spot for him in bot lane even if he isn’t such a great jungler.