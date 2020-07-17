Selfmade explains why Fnatic fans shouldn’t write them out of LEC

Fnatic has gotten off to a rocky start in the 2020 LEC Summer Split, but Oskar 'Selfmade' Boderek has asked fans not to give up on the team just yet, as there's still a lot of League left to be played.

Despite winning their last match against Misfits, Fnatic is still sitting at 5-5 in the middle of the Summer Split table, which is definitely lower than some fans of the storied franchise were expecting.

Selfmade reassured fans in an interview with Dexerto that the team was doing everything it could to break out of the current funk and get back to their winning ways.

“Fnatic is a big org with a lot of fans and I’m grateful for every fan that cheers for us but, people, please take it easy," Selfmade asked. "If you’re a Fnatic fan for many years, you know that this team has ups and downs and so far we’re on our down, but we’re getting back from it.”

Most of Fnatic's troubles, according to the Pole, could be boiled down to poor drafts and the team trying to run comps that are simply just too complicated to easily work in the heat of battle.

“I think it was mostly draft issues, of course, I’m not putting all of them on Mithy right now because it’s not like the Coach is fully responsible with the draft, it’s mostly players - we share our opinions and we come to a conclusion together" he explained. "It’s mostly us players not understanding the game well at this point. We’re trying way too many champions at the same time and building up compositions that are way too hard to play”

As we mentioned Fnatic is currently sitting at an even 5-5 record right smack in the middle of the table, but they do have another chance to turn things around when they face Vitality (4-6) on July 18.

Whether Fnatic will be able to get over their draft issues and turn things around remains to be seen, but fans will definitely be looking for more than they've seen so far from their favorite squad.