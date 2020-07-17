What's going wrong for Fnatic in LEC summer split?

Fnatic is one of the oldest and most decorated teams in League of Legends, It has become practically impossible to not think of the team when LEC is mentioned, so, why are they currently struggling?

G2 Esports dominated 2019 domestically, winning both Spring and Summer, but in the 2020 Spring split, Fnatic looked like they would reclaim their crown. They cruised through the playoffs as the clear favorite while G2 faltered, falling to the losers bracket after losing to Mad Lions.

Unfortunately for the Orange and Black, when it came to the grand final it was a familiar story, G2 was victorious once more in dominant fashion.

In Summer split, it still looks like Fnatic haven't got over this blow. They no longer look like they belong at the top of the standings and currently sit fifth with a negative record.

We've taken a look at what's going wrong for Fnatic in LEC Summer 2020, with exclusive insight from the likes of MAD Lions coach Mac, Excel support Tore, and Fnatic's own Bwipo.