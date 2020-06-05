Volibear LoL rework set for more major changes in Patch 10.12

Riot Games have revealed that they will be making more major changes to Volibear and his reworked kit in League of Legends’ patch 10.12.

Following a community vote in 2019, Volibear was selected to receive a full rework, alongside Fiddlesticks, which included a new character model and an updated set of abilities.

The Freljordian champion's update was finally introduced on May 28, however, despite looking the part, many Volibear mains felt as if there was something missing, preventing him from shining in-game.

League of Legends champion designer Nathan ‘Lutzburg’ Lutz responded to concerns about the Thunderlord in a Reddit post on June 5, revealing that they had major plans for the bear in the upcoming 10.12 patch.

Lutz highlighted that, although he has received some minor buffs since his re-release, Volibear’s current win rate in the jungle only sits at 49% for average players and he is struggling in the top lane, particularly in higher MMR matches.

“Overall we agree with player feedback that Volibear was simply under-statted to perform at the baseline expectation players had for him,” Lutz explained, sharing that some buffs were on the way.

The Riot dev explained that some of his skills lacked the damage and speed needed to compete with other champs, revealing that the upcoming buffs would be heavily focused on Volibear’s individual abilities.

“This is why we decided to focus more on his individual spells' power with these buffs, instead of simply beefing up all of his stats,” he added.

League's 10.12 patch is also set to feature some other stat changes for Volibear, however, with increases to his health and mana included along with the major ability buffs.

These changes will be live for Volibear fans to experience themselves following the 10.12 update, which is currently planned for Wednesday, June 10.

It is worth noting that, as with all early patch notes, these buffs are currently being tested and are still subject to change before the update goes live. You can find the full list of Volibear’s changes below.

Volibear’s changes in League patch 10.12

Buffs:

Mana/level increased to 50 from 40

Health/level increased to 90 from 85

Q's empowered attack can no longer be interrupted once it's been initiated

Q's empowered attack now scales its timing with attack speed

R's tower disable duration has been adjusted to 3/4/5 seconds from 2/4/6

R's damage sweetspot radius increased to 300 from 250

R's damage increased to 300/500/700 from 250/475/700

Bug Fixes:

Volibear will no longer automatically attack a target after landing with his R, especially if Q is active

Volibear will now hum less frequently during his idle animation (we had temporarily disabled it in 10.11)

Volibear will now continue to attack his target after casting W on them

Volibear will now automatically attack when canceling his W and E animations (he could already do this but only if the player manually issued an attack order)

Volibear's Q reset will no longer fail if quickly recast after being interrupted (this can't happen anymore since Q's attack can no longer be interrupted)

Misc. Updates:

E and R impact craters now disperse faster

R model size reduced slightly

W mark VFX is now much larger and better anchored to the target's health bar

Disabled towers are now significantly darker to indicate their status

Brightness of Volibear's paws when at full Passive stacks has been reduced

Various visual bug fixes to Volibear's skins