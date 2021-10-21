Riot reveal insane Championship rings for 2021 Worlds winners

Riot Games have revealed a new prize for the 2021 World Championship winner. The team that lifts the trophy will also earn an insane ring.

With the knockout stage of the 2021 World Championship set to begin on October 22 Riot Games has revealed something they have never done before.

Every year 24 teams battle it out on Summoner’s Rift to become the best in the entire world and lift the Summoner’s Cup.

While the trophy and cash have their own prestige, Riot is bringing in another prize for its World Champions: an 18 karat white gold ring.

Worlds 2021 Championship rings

In partnership with Mercedes-Benz, Riot Games revealed there’s an additional prize for players to fight for at Worlds. The team that wins the championship this year will also receive personally customized rings featuring the year, player’s summoner name, and team tricode.

“Championship rings are a storied tradition in sports, synonymous with the highest achievements and unmatched excellence,” Riot Games Global Head of League of Legends Esports Naz Aletaha said.

The pinnacle moment for #Worlds2021 just got bigger! @riotgames and @MercedesBenz joined forces to create bespoke rings that will be awarded to each team member of our 2021 Champions during the Trophy Ceremony presented by Mercedes-Benz. pic.twitter.com/PxVBCd6ufC — LoL Esports (@lolesports) October 21, 2021

Mercedes-Benz worked with Riot to create the rings. The jewelry will consist of a blue and silver color pattern that matches the trophy as well as Mercedes-inspired markings to reflect on the 2021 season.

While teams must return the Summoner’s Cup each year that will not be the case here. Players will be able to forever keep a piece of history with these championship rings.

The knockout stage kicks off with T1 taking on T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports in an all-LCK matchup on October 22, 5 AM PST / 8 AM EST.