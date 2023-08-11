Riot bans pro LoL team due to “serious violations” of league rules

Vietnamese pro team SBTC Esports has been banned from competing in the VCS following a “serious” breach of the league’s regulations.

According to a statement issued on August 11, SBTC has been barred from participating in the VCS and cannot even sell the spot that they own in the league. “Team SBTC Esports has been disqualified from participating in all VCS tournaments due to serious violations of the regulations,” the league said.

Additionally, Trần Đức Cường, the organization’s owner, has been “permanently banned” from any involvement in Riot Games tournaments, while players Nper, DNK, Dia1, Vinboiz and Penguin have all been slapped with 36-month bans.

The decision comes less than two weeks after the VCS launched an investigation into an unspecified rule violation committed by SBTC and indefinitely disqualified the team from the league.

VCS SBTC finished the Spring split, VCS Dawn, in second place

A preliminary investigation cleared support Palette, who went on to join GAM Esports, as well as coach Naul and analyst Hype, of any wrongdoing.

The VCS wouldn’t confirm the nature of the violations, but rumors in Vietnam point toward the team being involved in match-fixing.

The news represents a stunning fall from grace for SBTC Esports, who were one match away from qualifying for MSI 2023. The team reached the grand final of VCS Dawn before losing to GAM Esports 3-1.

The VCS Dusk playoffs are currently underway, with the top two teams qualifying for the Worlds 2023 Play-In stage.