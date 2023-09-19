One of the top VCS LoL teams is up for sale after Worlds 2023 shortcomings

Saigon Buffalo, one of LoL’s most successful VCS teams, is going up for sale after they failed to qualify for Worlds 2023.

Announced in a Facebook post by Saigon Buffalo, the VCS team revealed that their top-performing squad is now up for sale as the org wants to make an exit from the scene.

Their translated Facebook post reads, “Due to tight financial conditions, [Saigon Buffalo] wants to transfer the entire team and VCS competition spots at the most reasonable price possible.” In which they attach two separate emails for potential buyers to contact.

Saigon Buffalo has traditionally been one of the best-performing teams to come out of VCS, consistently qualifying for Worlds and MSI throughout the team’s history.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Saigon Buffalo’s last Worlds campaign was in 2022

In 2017, when Worlds opened up more qualification spots from regions outside of the big four, it was Saigon Buffalo (named Young Generation back then) and long-time regional rivals GAM Esports who represented Vietnam for the first time on the international stage.

However, international success was hard to come by for Saigon Buffalo as the only ever saw play-in or group stage exits in Worlds and MSI, with their most successful international campaign seeing them finish top six at 2019 and 2022 MSI.

This is while their regional rivals, GAM Esports, are enjoying one of their best seasons after sweeping the VCS in their Dawn and Dusk splits, qualifying for both this year’s MSI and the upcoming Worlds as VCS’ top seed.

Saigon Buffalo ended their year after failing to qualify for Worlds, losing to Team Whales who would go on to qualify for Worlds for their very first time as the runner-up from VCS.

The upset victory by Team Whales marks the first time since 2019 that a team besides GAM or Saigon qualified for an international event.

As for the future of the team, Saigon Buffalo is looking to sell their entire team and VCS slot as a whole, which means it’s likely we’ll be seeing the same team under a new banner for the next season.