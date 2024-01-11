New LoL cinematic offers first glimpse at future Yasuo with Foreseen skin

The League of Legends Season 14 cinematic offers a look at Runeterra’s past and present as we all as a possible future, including a glimpse of Yasuo, with the new Foreseen Yasuo skin.

League of Legends is well known for its dazzling season cinematics, featuring stunning visuals and often including tidbits that deepen the lore of the game.

The Season 14 cinematic is no different, taking fans on a journey through some of Runeterra’s greatest battles, and offering a glimpse at its potential future.

After the cinematic dropped, fans were quick to spot what appeared to be a certain Samurai main, albeit much more grizzled in appearance.

Riot confirmed that, yes, this was indeed a sneak peek at a future Yasuo skin, Foreseen Yasuo, a new skin for the Champ set for release this year. Some animations for the skin from the PBE have also made their way to Twitter.

The cinematic shows a world-worn Yasuo within a burning village, drawing a line in the dirt as he stands to protect a group of Ionians, giving fans a glimpse at a future where the brash swordsman finally returns home.

The concept of an older, battle-weary Yasuo returning to defend his homeland once again strikes the right note with LoL fans, who’ve already affectionately dubbed the skin “old man Yasuo.”

The gritty, grey ronin aesthetic is a bit of a departure from Yasuo’s other skins. But the community seems keen.

League of Legends Season 14 starts today.