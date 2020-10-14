Why Gen.G is G2’s free ticket to Worlds Semis | LoL Worlds 2020 review ft. Amazing & Munchables - Dexerto

Zelina Vega has been rocking the world with her cosplays lately. Today, she cosplayed Jinx from League of Legends live on stream, and it was one of the best we’ve seen.

Zelina Vega is best known as a professional wrestler in the WWE. But in her free time, Thea Trinidad, which is her real name, loves to game, stream, and cosplay her favorite characters.

Advertisement

She has cosplayed everything from D.VA and Sombra from Overwatch to Loba from Apex Legends in this year alone. Now, Zelina Vega has added yet another popular character to her impressive list: Jinx, from League of Legends.

Zelina Vega nailed the outfit

Zelina Vega matched Jinx’s blue hair and long, braided pigtails, as well as the make-up and outfit. But the best part is, she donned it live on her Twitch channel while playing Among Us with her subscribers.

Advertisement

Jinx, nicknamed “the loose cannon,” is described as “a manic and impulsive criminal from Zaun, Jinx lives to wreak havoc without care for the consequences.”

It sounds eerily close to Zelina Vega as a character, who is known for being a callous and calculated “heel” in the WWE Universe.

Read more: Borderlands 3 cosplayer phaselocks enemies as Siren Maya

Recently, her character was found guilty of poisoning Montez Ford, another pro wrestler who is a member of the Street Profits, and she didn’t seem to mind.

Advertisement

Of course, cosplaying is huge in the League of Legends community. Impressive ones are popping up every week. Still, it’s nice to see one from Zelina Vega herself, who is quickly cementing her place as the cosplay queen.

Read more: The Last Airbender cosplayer hits the beach as perfect Ty Lee

If you’re interested in seeing more of Zelina Vega’s superb cosplays, be sure to check out her Twitter and Instagram, which showcases them all.