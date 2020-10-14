Why Gen.G is G2’s free ticket to Worlds Semis | LoL Worlds 2020 review ft. Amazing & Munchables - Dexerto

After two weeks of action, the group stage of Worlds 2020 is over and we are set for some exciting matchups in the quarter-finals after a great draw.
Yinsu Collins hosts your World’s review show with Maurice ‘Amazing’ Stückenschneider and Joseph ‘Munchables’ Fenny, who breakdown all the big plays and upsets from groups while also looking forward to the bracket for finals and giving some spicy takes along the way.
The group discusses how this was the perfect draw for G2 as they face off against Gen.G due to their insane win rate against LCK teams, and the fact that if they get past the Korean second seed they are also guaranteed to face off against the winner of Damwon vs DRX — another LCK team.
Another topic of note was the backlash LGD players faced online, on sites such as Weibo – the Chinese social media – including one fan sending a floral funeral reef to Peanuts hotel room. Amazing also had similar issues with fans threatening him when he was with TSM.