 Why Gen.G is G2’s free ticket to Worlds Semis | LoL Worlds 2020 review ft. Amazing & Munchables - Dexerto
Why Gen.G is G2’s free ticket to Worlds Semis | LoL Worlds 2020 review ft. Amazing & Munchables

Published: 14/Oct/2020 10:06

by Shane King
Worlds Review, G2s Dream Draw

Worlds 2020

After two weeks of action, the group stage of Worlds 2020 is over and we are set for some exciting matchups in the quarter-finals after a great draw.

Yinsu Collins hosts your World’s review show with Maurice ‘Amazing’ Stückenschneider and Joseph ‘Munchables’ Fenny, who breakdown all the big plays and upsets from groups while also looking forward to the bracket for finals and giving some spicy takes along the way.

The group discusses how this was the perfect draw for G2 as they face off against Gen.G due to their insane win rate against LCK teams, and the fact that if they get past the Korean second seed they are also guaranteed to face off against the winner of Damwon vs DRX — another LCK team.

Another topic of note was the backlash LGD players faced online, on sites such as Weibo – the Chinese social media – including one fan sending a floral funeral reef to Peanuts hotel room. Amazing also had similar issues with fans threatening him when he was with TSM.

Cosplay

WWE’s Zelina Vega ups her cosplay game again as League wildcard Jinx

Published: 14/Oct/2020 7:06 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 9:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Zelena Vega Cosplay

Jinx zelina vega

Zelina Vega has been rocking the world with her cosplays lately. Today, she cosplayed Jinx from League of Legends live on stream, and it was one of the best we’ve seen.

Zelina Vega is best known as a professional wrestler in the WWE. But in her free time, Thea Trinidad, which is her real name, loves to game, stream, and cosplay her favorite characters.

She has cosplayed everything from D.VA and Sombra from Overwatch to Loba from Apex Legends in this year alone. Now, Zelina Vega has added yet another popular character to her impressive list: Jinx, from League of Legends.

Zelina Vega nailed the outfit

Zelina Vega matched Jinx’s blue hair and long, braided pigtails, as well as the make-up and outfit. But the best part is, she donned it live on her Twitch channel while playing Among Us with her subscribers.

Jinx, nicknamed “the loose cannon,” is described as “a manic and impulsive criminal from Zaun, Jinx lives to wreak havoc without care for the consequences.”

It sounds eerily close to Zelina Vega as a character, who is known for being a callous and calculated “heel” in the WWE Universe.

Recently, her character was found guilty of poisoning Montez Ford, another pro wrestler who is a member of the Street Profits, and she didn’t seem to mind.

Of course, cosplaying is huge in the League of Legends community. Impressive ones are popping up every week. Still, it’s nice to see one from Zelina Vega herself, who is quickly cementing her place as the cosplay queen.

If you’re interested in seeing more of Zelina Vega’s superb cosplays, be sure to check out her Twitter and Instagram, which showcases them all.