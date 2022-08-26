MAD Nisqy voted LEC Summer 2022 MVP

Nisqy doesn’t think the durability meta is anywhere close to being solved.

After rejoining the LEC at the start of the summer split, MAD Lions mid laner Yasin ‘Nisqy’ Dinçer has been voted the most valuable player in the league.

It’s not quite the Oscars, but LEC awards season is well and truly upon us. After Coaching Staff, Rookie, and All-Pro team of the split were announced, fans waited with bated breath to see who would receive the illustrious MVP Award.

The award rewards a select LEC player as being the most instrumental in their team’s success – for consistently performing at the top of their game and helping their team net crucial wins in the run-up to the LEC playoffs.

After a long wait, the LEC Summer MVP has finally been announced. The recipient is none other than MAD Lions mid laner Nisqy, who joined the team at the start of summer and guided them to a second-place finish in the regular season, after failing to even qualify for playoffs in Spring.

A well-deserved victory

It’s hard to deny Nisqy’s impact on MAD Lions in the Summer split. After the team’s Spring blunders, drastic changes needed to be made in order to restore the lions to their former glory – and thus, Nisqy returned.

He received 124 total MVP votes from casters, teams, broadcast partners, and affiliated media. That’s over double that of the runner-up, who just so happened to be none other than MAD Lions jungler Javier ‘Elyoya’ Prades.

This is Nisqy’s first MVP Award. He’s previously appeared in two All-Pro teams, in both Europe (Summer 2022) and North America (Spring 2020), but has never quite made it to MVP status.

He’s only the third mid laner to receive the award since it was introduced in 2014. Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther has been a recipient three times (Summer 2018, Spring 2019, and Summer 2020) and Vincent ‘Vetheo’ Berrié was the most recent MVP in Spring 2022.