LEC announce 2022 Summer All-Pro Teams

With the Summer split coming to an end, the LEC Summer 2022 All-pro teams have been confirmed, following votes from players, the media, and Riot staff – with four MAD Lions players dominating the first squad.

The all-pro standings have changed considerably since spring, with the first all-pro team being entirely different this time around.

These all-pro teams have been determined by a ballot sent to players, Riot staff, and a select few journalists to give their opinion on the best players of the season. Players are “scored” based on their placement in participants’ votes for first, second, and third all-pro teams, and those with the highest scores claim a spot on the all-pro teams for the split.

Summer MADness

One thing may be immediately obvious looking at the first summer all-pro team: It’s literally just MAD Lions minus Armut.

Nisqy’s return to the LEC has been a triumphant one, with him often being credited as the man who got MAD Lions back into shape after a disappointing Spring Split. But he clearly isn’t solo carrying the team.

Armut is the only player from MAD Lions that isn’t on the first all-pro team. Instead, G2’s Broken Blade has taken the crown as the best top laner in the LEC.

The second summer all-pro team has some all-time greats on it, with Caps and Jankos maintaining their spots as some of the best players in Europe.

Rogue also maintained a strong presence in the summer all-pro standings, although they aren’t ranked quite as high as they were in spring. Comp took a spot on the second all-pro team, while Odoamne and Trymbi managed to make it onto the third team.

Interestingly enough, Alphari made it onto the second all-pro team despite being eliminated from Playoffs. Even with Vitality’s disappointing results, experts were still impressed by his top lane prowess.

Misfits’ hard carry players managed to make the third all pro team after bringing Misfits to glory for their final split in the LEC. It’s a step down for mid laner Vetheo from first in spring.

Fnatic are entirely missing from the all-pro lineups after barely scraping their way into the Playoffs.

You can find the full list of LEC Summer All-Pro teams below.

LEC Summer All-Pro Teams

First LEC Summer All-Pro Team:

Top: Sergen ‘Broken Blade’ Çelik

Jungle: Javier ‘Elyoya’ Prades Batalla

Mid: Yasin ‘Nisqy’ Dinçer

ADC: William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen

Support: Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser

Second LEC Summer All-Pro Team:

Top: Barney “Alphari” Morris

Jungle: Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski

Mid: Rasmus “caPs” Borregaard Winther

ADC: Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos

Support: Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé

Third LEC Summer All-Pro Team: