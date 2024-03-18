LoL players are obsessed with “silly” new Train Conductor April Fool’s Ornn skin

League of Legends players have fallen in love with the new April Fool’s skin for Ornn, fitting him in a Train Conductor’s outfit complete with mini train.

League of Legends has some of the best cosmetics for a free-to-play game. It’s probably why developers Riot Games can make so much money by continually churning out new skins for players to purchase.

These skins have not gone without their controversy though, with many players lashing out at the devs for releasing overpriced skins, or skins with limited availability. Alongside general player disappointment from recent skin lines looking too similar to one another, the concept has definitely remained a conversation topic among players.

Article continues after ad

Now a new skin has entered the spotlight, but for all the right reasons, and players are absolutely loving it. Recently revealed at the LCS, Train Conductor Ornn will be one of the skins introduced for this year’s April Fool’s.

Article continues after ad

LoL players express adoration for new Ornn skin

Train Conductor Ornn comes with a cute outfit as well as a mini train, which looks incredibly goofy on Ornn’s huge model. Players have expressed their adoration for the skin, hoping that this is the return of fun one-time skin ideas separate from a skin line.

“I prefer Flowers’s original trucker idea but this is still really cool. Hope this April Fool’s set will be a return of fun one-off skin ideas that don’t have to be tied to a skin line.”

Article continues after ad

“Looks fun and silly,” another complimented.

Others joked that the skin wouldn’t sell well, resulting in players receiving similar skin lines as before.

“Train Conductor Ornn did not sell as well as we’d hoped so we will be making another Jade Crystal Dragon skin line or whatever” they sarcastically claimed.

It’s not yet certain when these skins will hit the rift, but with players expressing adoration, it might be a sign for Riot to return to their former goofier roots.