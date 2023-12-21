LoL streamer lolmalice called out by community for “intentionally ruining” game

A high elo League of Legends streamer has been called out by the community for “intentionally ruining” a game for their teammates.

League of Legends is known for many things, its ridiculously large pool of champions, its fantastical global esports events, or even its controversial yet flashy skins. However, one thing League of Legends is most definitely known for is its rather toxic and less-than-friendly community.

As a highly competitive title, it’s only natural that players get heated or worked up over the state of the match. Oftentimes this can lead to arguments and insults being thrown around in the in-game chat, with teammates sabotaging each other if they get particularly riled up. This can be even worse in higher ELOs, where players can easily take advantage of mistakes.

Players can sabotage their team by purchasing troll items and going AFK, making the game an uneven 4v5. This is looked down upon by the community, as it ruins the fun for the other players. The LoL community has called out a high elo streamer for doing just that, claiming they were “intentionally ruining” the game for them and their teammates.

LoL streamer called out for intentionally throwing games

League of Legends players have called out high elo Karthus streamer lolmalice for trolling and ruining the game.

As shown in the clip, Malice’s team is down a fair amount of gold and kills. With that being said, there is obviously still a chance for their team to make a comeback if the enemy trips up. Unfortunately, it seems like Malice wasn’t interested in playing out the game, as they sold their AP items for tank ones.

Redditors slammed Malice’s in-game conduct, calling the player a “man child”.

“This is not new. He is a man child and toxic. LS gave him a platform and he abused it by being toxic and arrogant.” they argued.

“stream title ‘Soloq chilling’” another pointed out.

It’s uncertain if this documented behavior will result in punishment from the developers, but it’s clear the player base is far from happy about it.