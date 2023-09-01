LoL players hit out at Briar’s limited interactions as proof “lore is dead”

League of Legends players have hit out at developers Riot after the newest champion Briar released with minimal interactions with other champions and items.

League of Legends has an absolutely wild 164 playable champions available on their roster. These characters hail from the fictional world of Runeterra, all bringing their unique playstyle, aesthetic, and story into the fray. Riot has made strides in recent years to expand more on the world of Runeterra, including the Netflix series Arcane.

Article continues after ad

However, it appears League of Legends players have noticed a declining trend when it comes to in-game lore.

This was made even more noticeable with the release of newest champ Briar, who appears to have been the tipping point for some lore lovers.

Article continues after ad

LoL players lash out at lack of Briar interactions

Briar, the new Noxian Jungler has voice-line interactions with three other champions in total. Sion, Vladimir, and Talon are featured in Briar’s voice lines, each of them hailing from Noxus.

This has caused frustration among lore fans who wanted more interactions with champions from the region.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I’m sad she has no interactions with LB (you know, the Black Rose experimented on her) or Swain (one of her missions was to kill Swain but she instead turned on her allies),” one commenter mentioned.

Riot Games Briar’s lack of interactions with other champions has rubbed players the wrong way.

Many previously released champions would often comment on items they were buying, champions they would encounter or takedown, and more. However, this may no longer be the case moving forward as Riot’s priorities change.

Article continues after ad

“I still miss the days when champions commented on the items like Ekko on Nashor and Rabadon or Azir on Zhonya, Asol on Liandry, and so on,” another post states.

Article continues after ad

Other Redditors pointed out that the number of quality voice lines has reduced, but there is still a good amount of voice lines that don’t provide much to the champion’s lore.

Briar is currently available on the Public Beta, meaning there’s still a chance for new voice lines to be added, but given how close we are to launch, it’s unlikely Riot will change much before her release.