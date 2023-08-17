LoL players already lashing out at leaked Jhin skin tied to gacha gambling system

League of Legends players have begun lashing out at developer Riot Games after discovering the new Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin skin will be tied to a pricey gacha gambling system.

Riot’s MOBA League of Legends has quite the selection of top-quality skins, often changing models, VFX, SFX, and much more. Generally speaking, the more bells and whistles attached to any skin the pricier it is for players to pick up. Nowadays skins in League are of the epic or higher variety, meaning they generally include visual effects and potentially sound effects, costing around 1350 Riot Points.

The devs do occasionally release skins of legendary and ultimate variety which cost more than the regular price, but these offer a massive upgrade in terms of quality presenting newly recorded voice lines that are unique to the skin.

Riot has recently released a new version of a legendary skin to the PBE alongside a skin line. The Cosmic skin line has returned once again with new faces like Nunu and Sion, with Jhin being reprised in his new Dark Cosmic Erasure variant. Whilst players are liking the look of the skin, many were outraged when they realized what this would cost them.

LoL players slam Riot for “$200” Jhin Mythic skin

Alongside the reveal of the skin, the devs announced that this would not be a Mythic chroma and instead would be a new form of Mythic content. Riot also stated that like other Mythic content, this would have its own form of acquisition, which players have found out is a pricey gambling system.

Data on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) suggests that the new Erasure Jhin skin can cost players up to $200 for the guaranteed drop. The skin itself is tied to an RNG loot system where players will need to purchase capsules for the chance for a drop.

Many compared this system to what Teamfight Tactics has for cosmetics, which includes a Genshin Impact-like banner system with extremely low drop rates.

Others pointed out that the new version of the skin isn’t actually anything that special, only offering a slightly red tinge to the color palette.

This outrage is seemingly a trend with skins released in League of Legends, with players equally outraged by the pricing on the recent ultimate tier Soul Fighter Samira skin.