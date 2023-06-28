League of Legends players question if new Samira skin should be an ultimate: “That’s it?”

League of Legends players are questioning if the newest Soul Fight Samira skin is worth the hefty 3250 RP ultimate skin price tag.

Riot’s hugely popular MOBA League of Legends is one of the biggest games out there at the moment. The 5v5 battle arena has hooked millions of players all over the world, bringing in huge amounts of money to the developers Riot. Whilst the game itself is completely free, Riot offers in-game transactions in the form of cosmetics, mainly skins. These skins feature the champion in some alternate setting and often have visual and sound effects to boot.

Skins in League of Legends come in different prices depending on how much they offer the player. The cheapest being around 520 RP, offering generally just a base model change. However, the most expensive ultimate tier costs 3250 RP and generally offers a unique experience per skin. Often times this can involve new music, changing forms, or evolving models as the game progresses.

The newest ultimate skin that is being released in League of Legends is Soul Fighter Samira. Soul Fighter Samira has only just been revealed to players, showcasing the skin in all of its pricey glory. Despite the flashy looks, players aren’t quite convinced that Soul Fighter Samira is worth the price tag.

LoL players question pricing of new Samira ultimate skin

In replies to a tweet sent by Riot Sirhaian, players have begun questioning if the skin is really worth the 3250 RP price.

“It’s cool, but for a legendary skin, I thought it would have different changes and forms. Maybe a celebration animation for the pentakill. The ground seems frozen like Diana’s skin,” one user commented.

“And that’s it? Is this really ultimate tier?” another agreed.

Some have requested the skin show more innovation, with many of the skin features already being used before.

“The skin is beautiful but only feels like a legendary… I feel like ultimate skins should be innovative and more transformative and not just the same concepts with a higher price tag,” one player said.

One particularly angry Reddit user referenced an older Riot blog post to criticize the skin’s features.

Whilst the skin is currently on the PBE, it does mean that changes may still be on the way. Until that time, however, players are not too happy with the current iteration of the skin they were delivered.