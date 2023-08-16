League of Legends devs tease update to Dark Cosmic Jhin that “isn’t a Mythic chroma”

League of Legends developers has teased that the new iteration of Dark Cosmic Jhin alongside the new cosmic skinlines is something completely different from the well-known Mythic chroma.

League of Legends just dropped a bunch of new skins onto the Public Beta Environment (PBE). Once again the Cosmic skin line has returned to Summoner’s Rift, this time featuring some of the less popular champions like Nautilus, Bel’Veth, Nunu and Willump, and Sion. However, there was one final champion attached during the skin teaser, showcasing Jhin in a slightly different manner to his original skin.

Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin has been showcased with variations on the original skin. Jhin’s model is slightly darker and his visual effects have been changed giving more red than the original purple.

This has most players believing the new version is likely a Mythic chroma as developer Riot has released many a time before. Despite that the developers have come forward to reveal that it isn’t actually a Mythic chroma, instead it’s something we’ve not yet seen before.

LoL devs reveal new variant of Jhin skin which isn’t a Mythic Chroma

The developers did note that whilst the skin itself may not be a Mythic chroma, it is of the mythic tier, which means he’ll be purchasable to test on the PBE. However, this also means it’ll come with a hefty price tag when it comes to the live servers.

Mythic chromas generally cost Prestige Points, which are currency players can grind for or optionally pay for, but this doesn’t come cheap. Alternatively, players can unlock Mythic Chromas in the event store for the skin line, but after that, it costs Prestige Points to pick up.

Players are theorizing what potential way Riot is planning on monetizing the skin, but this may be the first of its kind introduced into League, maybe even warranting a new form of currency to grab it yourself.