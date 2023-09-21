LoL devs reveal 2023 Worlds Unlocked bundles: Collectors & Digital Edition details

Developers of League of Legends, Riot Games, have announced new bundles for Worlds 2023, which include physical and digital goodies for superfans willing to purchase them.

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship is fast approaching, and developers Riot have announced a brand new bundle to celebrate the event.

The Worlds Unlocked bundle contains items that any League of Legends super fan would love, with both a digital and physical version to best suit their wants.

When are the Worlds Unlocked bundles available?

The Worlds Unlocked bundle is available for purchase right now at the worldsunlocked website here.

Players can purchase either the physical or digital edition of the bundle, with availability based on location. It’s worth noting that many of the items in these bundles are unique and are only produced once. When they sell out, they are retired and are unlikely to be available again.

Worlds Unlocked Collector Edition Details

The Collectors Edition of the Worlds Unlocked bundle costs $125 USD and includes these items:

Worlds 2023 Exclusive Teemo figurine in black

Worlds 2023 Tibbers plush

Worlds 2023 cap

Worlds 2023 pin

Worlds Unlocked Digital Edition Details

The Digital Edition of the Worlds Unlocked bundle costs $65 USD and includes these items:

2023 Worlds Event Pass

Base Renekton champ

2023 Worlds Renekton skin

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked Renekton chroma

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked Runeterra Gothic icon

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked HOORAY! emote

Exclusive Worlds Unlocked “Kiss the Ring” Mercedes-Benz emote

Classic unvaulted past Worlds skin capsule