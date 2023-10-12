LoL devs lock in Nexus Blitz return date 3 years after last appearance

The League of Legends developers have locked in a return date for the highly anticipated Nexus Blitz game mode, 5 years after the game mode initially debuted.

League of Legends has been teasing that the Nexus Blitz game mode would return sometime down the line. The more arcadey style of gameplay had players falling in love with the mode, which was unfortunately moved to a limited-time mode. The mode would be reprised occasionally over the years, but players haven’t seen it in quite some time.

Since debuting back in 2018, players have been craving the mode’s return, wondering when it will grace players with its presence. Riot did promise players that the mode would make its way back to the live servers in 2022 but was unable to deliver on that promise. However, the devs are looking to make it up to players in 2023.

Nexus Blitz has just hit the PBE, with the official League of Legends Twitter account sharing the exact date of launch.

Nexus Blitz will make its grand return on October 24th, 2023 at 2 PM Central Time. The mode will help celebrate the World Championships for 2023 held in South Korea. Players will be able to hop into the 5v5 mode until November 27th, when it will be retired once more.

During this time, they’ll be able to participate in various in-game events, like Scuttle Racing, Bardle Royale, and URF Deathmatch, in order to reap powerful bonuses that can turn the tide of the match. At the 18-minute mark, the Nexuses will come alive and fight in a battle to the death, with the last Nexus standing as the winner.

As for what events we may see this time around we can only speculate, but with just under two weeks to go, League of Legends players can only patiently wait to see what’s in store this time around.