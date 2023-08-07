When does LoL Arena mode end? Riot locks in Arena closure

League of Legends Arena mode has been confirmed as a limited-time game mode for the moment, here’s when Riot will be shutting down the popular 2v2v2v2 Arena mode.

The latest mode in League of Legends has been arguably the most successful launch of a game mode the MOBA has ever seen. Arena was set live as part of the Soul Fighters’ event, allowing players to fight one another in a 2v2v2v2 format. This mode removes the farming, tower-taking, and neutral objectives like in the classic ranked mode, and boils the game down to fighting each other.

Arena was a breath of fresh air for the League of Legends player base with many hopping in to see what all the fuss was about. Players loved the mode and were constantly posing the question of if the mode would be a permanent stay.

It seems the wait is over for players, with Riot making up its mind on if the mode would have a home in the current version of League of Legends.

Riot Games Arena quickly became a popular mode amongst League of Legends players.

When does LoL Arena mode end?

Riot has confirmed that Arena will be closing on August 28, 2023. The mode’s closure will coincide with the finishing of the Soul Fighters’ event, so make sure you play it while you can.

Will Arena return?

It may not be all bad news with Arena taking its leave. According to a Rioter, there’s a high chance the mode sees a return as a “significantly upgraded version”. This also comes with the new technology Riot implemented for the mode, allowing it to be turned on and off more seamlessly than before.

The Rioter did mention that if player response was strong enough the devs may potentially make the mode permanent, but only time will tell if that is the case.