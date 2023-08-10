LoL devs add long-awaited quality of life feature that has players elated

League of Legends developers have finally added a long-awaited quality-of-life feature to the client, allowing players to mass disenchant champion shards for their blue essence.

Despite the hefty amount of paid skins available, League of Legends is an entirely free-to-play game. There’s nothing stopping the player from creating an account and hopping into the action without spending a single dollar. Each new account does start off somewhat limited, however, as many champions are locked behind the shop and require blue essence to purchase.

Fortunately, blue essence can be amassed just by playing the game and leveling up your account. The game delivers the player a champion capsule upon each level up which then provides champion shards that can be used to unlock the champion. Alternatively, champion shards can also be disenchanted for a fifth of the original champion price, making it one of the only ways to obtain blue essence.

Even then, players are only able to disenchant one champion shard at a time, making it a costly process if they’ve stocked up on champion shards they’ve yet to dismantle. Riot is looking to rectify this, bringing a new quality of life change to the client.

Riot introduces new multi-disenchant feature into LoL client

League of Legends YouTuber Vandiril displayed the feature in their video. Players will soon be able to mass disenchant all of their stored-up shards. This feature, currently on the PBE, shaves plenty of time off for players who needed to previously go through each individual shard to disenchant.

Instead, using the mass disenchant button, players can select the shards they’d like to dismantle. These are added to a list that will be disenchanted once the player selects the option.

This feature will likely hit live servers in Patch 13.16, scheduled to release on August 16, 2023. There’s no doubt this will be a welcome addition to the game’s client, especially to those who spend a lot of time grinding out on the rift.